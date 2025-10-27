Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Hits Level Critical for $3, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Flatlines Here, Ethereum (ETH) Welcomes $4,000 Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The current state of the market is certainly unusual: multiple assets are moving upward, but the lack of volatility is certainly a bad sign that could practically destroy the possibility of a proper long-term recovery. XRP is close to breaking the 200 EMA, Shiba Inu is losing volatility, and Ethereum is ready to test $4,000.

XRP on the run

Reaching one of its most pivotal points in recent months, XRP is currently trading close to $2.63 and is getting closer to regaining the $2.75-$2.80 resistance range that separates it from a possible run toward the $3 mark.

The asset’s recent recovery shows that, after weeks of consolidation and decline, there is now more market interest and momentum. XRP has recovered steadily over the last few days from the $2.35 support, gaining more than 10% as it returned above the 200-day moving average, a crucial technical milestone that frequently denotes a change in direction toward bullish control.

The next significant technical barriers are the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, which are presently located close to $2.77 and $2.90. The confirmation of a medium-term reversal would be announced by a successful daily close above this range, which would pave the way for a move toward $3 and possibly higher.

Momentum indicators lend support to this scenario: volume is steadily increasing, suggesting that traders are returning to the market, and the RSI is at 52, indicating balanced conditions with room for upside.

Higher lows since mid-October indicate that buying pressure is gradually returning, and as XRP gets closer to its next resistance cluster, volatility is probably going to rise. Since the $3 level corresponds with earlier rejection zones from early August, it becomes the next logical checkpoint if XRP breaks through $2.80-$2.90.

If there is a clear breakout, momentum-based buying might be triggered, which would push XRP into a new recovery leg that might change its course for Q4. Buyers will need to defend in order to preserve the bullish structure if this zone is not broken above, as it may cause another brief correction toward $2.55-$2.45.

Essentially, XRP is currently putting itself to the test, which could determine whether the token’s next phase involves consolidation or renewed expansion.

Shiba Inu volatility disappears

As the token moves sideways around $0.0000103, Shiba Inu has entered one of its most sluggish trading phases in months. Volatility is almost completely gone.

Following a period of strong selling pressure and a feeble recovery attempt, SHIB’s price action now clearly demonstrates exhaustion on both the bull and bear sides, indicating that a significant recovery is unlikely to occur anytime soon.

The extended descending triangle in the chart further delineates the structure of SHIB. The price stabilized between $0.0000095 and $0.0000106 after the steep crash in mid-October, creating a tight consolidation zone that suggests hesitancy and a lack of trading momentum.

There is little buying zeal in the market, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stays flat around 40. Volume has also plummeted, a critical red flag for traders looking for confirmation of a trend reversal.

The token will remain stuck below important resistance levels if SHIB’s attempts to break above the 50-day moving average, which is currently around $0.0000118, are unsuccessful in the absence of a spike in volume. In the meantime, a long-term ceiling that appears to be getting harder to reach in the current environment is the 200-day moving average, close to $0.000013.

The best scenario for SHIB at this time is range-bound movement, which means that traders may only come across small scalping opportunities rather than big directional trends. A deeper decline toward $0.000008 becomes likely if the support at $0.0000095 breaks, which could validate a protracted downward trend.

This stagnation is reflected in the mood of investors. The community appears to be mostly on hold, as evidenced by the sharp decline in activity and token transfers seen in on-chain data. Without fresh speculative inflows or outside stimuli, like ecosystem advancements or wider momentum for meme coins, SHIB’s future is still characterized by sideways drift and diminishing volatility rather than a recovery.

Ethereum's another try

After several weeks of volatile trading and waning momentum, Ethereum is attempting once more to regain the $4,000 mark, demonstrating its resilience. Ethereum is currently trading close to $3,980, steadily gaining ground as it crosses several short-term resistance levels.

This attempt at recovery is important because the $4,000 mark is both a technical level that could influence Ethereum’s path into November and a significant psychological threshold. With a successful recovery from the $3,760 support, Ethereum is now above the 200-day moving average, a crucial long-term trend indicator on the daily chart.

The asset is currently encountering confluence resistance near the 100-day EMA and 50-day EMA, both of which are marginally above $4,000. A verified daily close above this region might put the market back on track and draw in sidelined traders waiting for a breakout confirmation.

Additionally, momentum indicators suggest stabilization. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently at 46, indicates that Ethereum has room to rise because it is neither overbought nor oversold. The current rise appears to be more organic than speculative, as indicated by the moderate trading volume, which is a positive indication of structural recovery.

The next logical target for Ethereum would be the $4,400-$4,500 range, where previous rallies were rejected, if it can solidly establish itself above $4,050-$4,100. If ETH is unable to overcome this resistance, it may return to the $3,850-$3,750 range, where there has been consistent strong buying interest.