Ripple CTO Sends Crucial Security Update to Crypto Wallet Makers

Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz recently commented on a critical security update directed at crypto wallet manufacturers. Schwartz believes updates should prioritize better UX security and protect against urgency.

Ripple CTO's message

In an X post, Schwartz urged crypto wallets to release software and firmware updates only when necessary. The Ripple CTO claims updating firmware or software in a hurry is dangerous to the user.

This is because users might skip verifying some authentications, making them vulnerable to phishing or fake updates. Additionally, rushed processes increase the chance of errors, which could permanently damage the device.

Crypto wallet manufacturers:

Please do not make software/firmware updates mandatory unless *absolutely* necessary. Sometimes we need to do things in a hurry and forcing us to make updates in a hurry to get to do the thing we really need to do creates grave risk needlessly. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 26, 2025

As a result, Schwartz thinks it is better to let users choose when to update during a calm, unpressured moment.

"Tell me there's an update, then let me do the update when I have time to do some research and check things carefully," Schwartz wrote in a follow-up post.

This advice reflects a broader philosophy in crypto security to prioritize user control and minimize friction in critical operations. It is a user-centric plea for best practices for firmware updates from wallet makers.

The comment from Schwartz also came shortly after hardware wallet provider Trezor issued a warning about a potential scam.

Importance of crypto wallet updates

Hardware wallets frequently release software or firmware updates to fix bugs, add features or patch security vulnerabilities.

Some manufacturers make these updates mandatory. This means the wallet refuses to function until the user installs the latest version.

However, Schwartz argues this is a bad practice unless the update addresses a truly critical, immediate threat.

Note that the Ripple CTO frequently comments on broader crypto topics, including security best practices and ecosystem issues.

