    Ripple CTO Sends Crucial Security Update to Crypto Wallet Makers

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 11:12
    Ripple CTO slams mandatory crypto wallet updates while sharing alternative approach for user convenience.
    Ripple CTO Sends Crucial Security Update to Crypto Wallet Makers
    Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz recently commented on a critical security update directed at crypto wallet manufacturers. Schwartz believes updates should prioritize better UX security and protect against urgency.

    Ripple CTO's message

    In an X post, Schwartz urged crypto wallets to release software and firmware updates only when necessary. The Ripple CTO claims updating firmware or software in a hurry is dangerous to the user.

    This is because users might skip verifying some authentications, making them vulnerable to phishing or fake updates. Additionally, rushed processes increase the chance of errors, which could permanently damage the device.

    As a result, Schwartz thinks it is better to let users choose when to update during a calm, unpressured moment.

    "Tell me there's an update, then let me do the update when I have time to do some research and check things carefully," Schwartz wrote in a follow-up post.

    This advice reflects a broader philosophy in crypto security to prioritize user control and minimize friction in critical operations. It is a user-centric plea for best practices for firmware updates from wallet makers.

    The comment from Schwartz also came shortly after hardware wallet provider Trezor issued a warning about a potential scam.

    Importance of crypto wallet updates 

    Hardware wallets frequently release software or firmware updates to fix bugs, add features or patch security vulnerabilities.

    Some manufacturers make these updates mandatory. This means the wallet refuses to function until the user installs the latest version.

    However, Schwartz argues this is a bad practice unless the update addresses a truly critical, immediate threat.

    Note that the Ripple CTO frequently comments on broader crypto topics, including security best practices and ecosystem issues.

    In a recent U.Today report, Schwartz clarified that the establishment of escrow prevented Ripple from selling as much XRP as it wanted. His comment is in response to a user, who said  Schwartz established the Ripple escrow system to dump one billion XRP onto the market.

    He also reacted to the recently introduced prediction markets by the Coinbase exchange.

