Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? XRP Can Enter New Year With Bull Run, Bitcoin (BTC): There's a Problem

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 0:01
    Market's volatility and volume profiles are not showing disruption, but things might change as the holidays continue.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? XRP Can Enter New Year With Bull Run, Bitcoin (BTC): There's a Problem
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The market is certainly not moving during the holidays: volatility is low, volumes are relatively calm and there generally seems to be nothing that can disrupt the calm of the holiday season. However, it is important to evaluate the state of multiple assets at once to determine the true picture we are going to see heading into the new year. 

    Shiba Inu keeps tumbling

    At first glance, Shiba Inu’s recent price movement appears ugly, but context is important. SHIB has been steadily declining for weeks, pushing momentum indicators far into oversold territory. It was not a random decline. Broader market weakness, waning speculative interest and a lack of follow-through following prior bounce attempts were the main causes. In other words, sellers maintained control long enough to wear themselves out.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The fact that SHIB now appears stretched is crucial. The price has been trading significantly below its short- and midterm moving averages on the daily chart, and the RSI has remained close to levels that have historically coincided with at least brief relief rallies. This indicates that the downside pressure is lessening, but it does not necessarily indicate that a bull run is about to begin. Selling is still happening, but it is less impulsive, slower and more cautious.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? XRP Can Enter New Year With Bull Run, Bitcoin (BTC): There's a Problem
    Biggest-Ever Bitcoin Options Expiry to Take Place Tomorrow
    Ripple Exec Issues Bullish 2026 Prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Defies Negative Trend, XRP Beats Bitcoin in Quantum Resistance — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Briefly Hits Abnormal $24,111 on Binance, -26% for XRP: New Death Cross Price Prediction, Cardano (ADA) Has Bullish Chance for January

    Notably, there has been a recent stabilization close to local lows. SHIB is now chopping sideways, with tiny green candles creeping in instead of printing aggressive lower lows. That kind of behavior frequently indicates that weak hands have already left.

    Advertisement

    This theory is supported by volume, which has not significantly increased during the most recent leg lower, despite the protracted downtrend. That is normal when you are close to exhaustion. It would be premature to declare this a complete recovery, though. SHIB is still below all significant resistance levels, and the overall trend is still negative.

    A proper recovery would require the price to recover and hold at least one important moving average, preferably with a discernible increase in volume. Any upward move runs the risk of being just another dead-cat bounce without that confirmation. However, the probability balance has changed a little. While long-side bets, if handled carefully, make more sense close to these levels than they did higher up, the risk-reward ratio for shorts is worse than it was a few weeks ago.

    XRP feeling better

    XRP is stealthily transitioning from a state of survival to one of recovery. The asset is exhibiting early indications that the downward cycle is losing control, following months of continuous pressure. This is a structural shift that frequently precedes more powerful moves later on, rather than a euphoric breakout or a hype-driven bounce.

    Advertisement

    Stabilization is the most significant development. Without accelerating downward, XRP has been grinding along the lower edge of its descending channel. Rebounds are becoming more regular, but every new low is only slight. That is typically what occurs when sellers run out of options and there is no more downside liquidity. The market is no longer setting prices aggressively out of fear.

    Momentum indicators are consistent with that opinion. The fact that the RSI is still muted, but not collapsing, indicates that selling pressure is being absorbed rather than increasing. Volume also provides a useful narrative: quieter trading that prioritizes accumulation over panic exits has replaced the strong distribution spikes that were observed earlier in the decline. This is not an announcement, this is how bottoms are made.

    It would be premature to declare this a confirmed bull market because XRP is still below important moving averages from a structural standpoint. However, once sentiment shifts, price compression close to support and declining volatility frequently create the conditions for abrupt directional changes. 

    Since there is less overhead resistance now than there was during the distribution phase, if XRP is able to regain short-term averages, the recovery may proceed swiftly.

    Instead of expecting the grind to continue, investors should expect volatility to increase. Because the downside momentum is weak and the upside reactions are beginning to travel farther than previously, the risk-reward profile is improving. Longer-term positioning is precisely drawn to this asymmetry.

    Bitcoin's serious deviation

    The current state of the Bitcoin market raises serious concerns that go beyond price. Volume is the bigger problem. After the recent decline, BTC has been able to stabilize and even exhibit a slight upward bias, but trading activity has been steadily decreasing. It is important that they diverge. Price and volume typically move together in healthy trends, particularly in the vicinity of possible reversals.

    Weak conviction is frequently indicated by rising or stabilizing prices with decreasing volume. Although there are buyers, they are cautious, gradual and not assertive enough to support a long-term move. This results in a brittle structure where the price can hold for a while but lacks the momentum to rise significantly.

    After a steep sell-off, Bitcoin is consolidating on the chart, creating a comparatively narrow range close to local lows. The issue is that volume has not increased throughout this consolidation. The market is becoming quieter rather than displaying accumulation through greater participation. This makes Bitcoin susceptible to abrupt fluctuations, should even slight selling pressure resurface.

    But context is important. There may be more to this volume contraction than just a technical flaw. The timing coincides with the Christmas season, when all markets usually experience a decline in liquidity. Large players refrain from making capital commitments until regular trading conditions return, institutional desks slow down and retail activity declines. 

    Bitcoin is currently in a holding pattern. Volume does not provide assurance, and price by itself does not confirm anything. It is important for traders to exercise caution when interpreting stability as strength. Whether participation recovers along with price will probably determine the next significant move.

    #Bitcoin #XRP #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 19:47
    Biggest-Ever Bitcoin Options Expiry to Take Place Tomorrow
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 18:33
    Crypto Mogul Novogratz Praises XRP and ADA Communities
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 26, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? XRP Can Enter New Year With Bull Run, Bitcoin (BTC): There's a Problem
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 19:47
    Biggest-Ever Bitcoin Options Expiry to Take Place Tomorrow
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 25, 2025 - 18:33
    Crypto Mogul Novogratz Praises XRP and ADA Communities
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD