    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 25/10/2025 - 15:56
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) keep up with the growth of XRP?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with market growth, however, some coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.72% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is going up after yesterday's bullish closure. However, the price is far from the key levels, which means buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $111,000-$114,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $111,664 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has not changed since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of ETH is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume has dropped, which means neither side has enough energy for a sharp move. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility over the next days.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,942 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has gone up by 3.78% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of XRP is looking bullish on the daily chart. If the daily bar closes above $2.6460, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.90-$3 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

    XRP is trading at $2.6023 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
