    JP Morgan Set to Accept Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as Loan Collateral

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 16:45
    Eric Balchunas has shared an important сrypto update revealing JPMorgan’s plans to allow the use of Bitcoin and Ether as collateral for loans.
    JP Morgan Set to Accept Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as Loan Collateral
    Renowned banking giant JP Morgan has stunned the crypto community with an extremely bullish move amid efforts to add support for crypto-related loans, according to a post from Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas.

    The move seeks to further strengthen the relationship between crypto and Wall Street as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to gain mainstream appeal.

    Bitcoin & Ethereum gain footholds on Wall Street

    On Friday, October 24, Balchunas shared a report revealing that JP Morgan is preparing to let its institutional clients use their Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings as collateral for loans by the end of 2025.

    While the surprising bullish move has sparked discussions across the crypto community, people familiar with the matter further revealed that the global program will rely on a third-party custodian to safeguard the pledged cryptocurrencies, thereby building trust in the program.

    Prior to this update, JP Morgan had earlier shared its decision to accept crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as loan collateral.

    Building on this initial consideration, JP Morgan is now looking to wholly accept crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral for loans.

    Bitcoin stages impressive year-to-date gains 

    With Bitcoin staging a notable price rally that saw it surge as high as $126,038 in 2025 after falling as low as $74,752 during the same year, it continues to prove itself as a viable asset beyond investment purposes.

    Following its impressive performance over the year, major banks are increasingly bringing crypto assets, especially Bitcoin, into mainstream lending and credit markets.

    With big players like JP Morgan adding Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral for loans, momentum is building for the leading cryptocurrencies, positioning them as efficient enough to support real-world loans.

    The news came at a time when Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing modest price gains, with Bitcoin trading at around $110,595 after surging 0.86% over the last day, and Ethereum sitting at $3,924 with a 1.87% daily increase.

    The crypto community is excited about a move like this, as it positions Bitcoin for greater demand, igniting potential upside momentum in the long term, which could also lead the altcoin market into a bull run.

