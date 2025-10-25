AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for October 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 25/10/2025 - 16:10
    Can bulls maintain the price of SHIB above $0.000010 until the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most coins remain in the green zone on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 0.50% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has set a local support of $0.00001009. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes above $0.000010, the growth may continue to the resistance of $0.00001026 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the $0.00001053 resistance. If a breakout happens, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.000011 mark soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/24/2025 - 15:45
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below, there is a high possibility to see an ongoing correction to the $0.000007 mark.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001014 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 25, 2025 - 15:56
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 25
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 15:33
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium 742% Transaction Surge: Is This Comeback?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 25, 2025 - 16:10
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 25
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 25, 2025 - 15:56
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 25
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 15:33
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium 742% Transaction Surge: Is This Comeback?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all