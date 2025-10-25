SHIB Price Analysis for October 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins remain in the green zone on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 0.50% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has set a local support of $0.00001009. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes above $0.000010, the growth may continue to the resistance of $0.00001026 by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the $0.00001053 resistance. If a breakout happens, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.000011 mark soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish.

If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below, there is a high possibility to see an ongoing correction to the $0.000007 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001014 at press time.