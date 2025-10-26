AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    New CFTC Chair Nominee Is XRP Supporter

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 26/10/2025 - 8:00
    Mike Selig was vocal about his support for the XRP token during the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC.
    Advertisement
    New CFTC Chair Nominee Is XRP Supporter
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Regulator Mike Selig has been nominated to serve as the next chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

    In his social media post, Selig stated that he would help to make the U.S. "the crypto capital of the world," echoing the pro-cryptocurrency talking points of some other U.S. government officials.

    Pro-XRP stance

    Notably, Selig is a vocal supporter of XRP. He repeatedly showed support for the popular altcoin while Ripple was in the middle of a momentous legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

    HOT Stories
    New CFTC Chair Nominee Is XRP Supporter
    Bitcoin Core Drops Four New Security Alerts, What’s at Risk?
    Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Interaction With Litecoin on X, XRP Beef Squashed?
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Face Its Most Intense Battle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Closer, Can Ethereum (ETH) Reclaim $4,000?

    "XRP itself is simply computer code. A fungible commodity, like gold or whiskey - both of which can also be sold as part of investment schemes that implicate securities laws," Selig said back in 2023.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 07:57
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Last year, he also slammed the SEC for asking Ripple to pay $2 billion worth of penalties (the regulator ended up settling for a much smaller fine).

    "SEC can’t argue a $2b penalty against Ripple with a straight face any better than it can the security status of XRP," he said.

    Industry support

    Selig has already received overwhelming support from the cryptocurrency industry. Cardano founder and IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson has stated that he has "full confidence" in the nominee.  

    "Chairman Selig is going to do a great job at the CFTC. I have full confidence in his ability and leadership," Hoskinson said in a social media post.

    "Great to see Mike Selig nominated to chair the CFTC. The timing couldn’t be more important—market structure legislation needs to cross the finish line to deliver clear, workable rules for builders and consumers," venture capitalist Chris Dixon commented.

    #XRP News #Crypto Regulation #CFTC
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 9:59
    Bitcoin OGs Keep Dumping Coins
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 9:21
    Shiba Inu Team Reaches Out to SHIB Community as Prices Stagnate
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 9:59
    Bitcoin OGs Keep Dumping Coins
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 9:21
    Shiba Inu Team Reaches Out to SHIB Community as Prices Stagnate
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 26, 2025 - 8:57
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Chart
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all