AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Erases Zero and Forms Golden Cross, but Will It Last?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 25/10/2025 - 12:15
    Shiba Inu completed a golden cross on its short-term charts as it erased a zero from its price tag, however, the dog coin faces a crucial test in the market.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Erases Zero and Forms Golden Cross, but Will It Last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A golden cross, which occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term MA, has appeared on Shiba Inu's hourly chart.

    Advertisement

    The bullish signal coincides with Shiba Inu's price dropping a zero from its price tag. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001011.

    Shiba Inu extended its rebound in Friday's session after September inflation came in lower than expected. Inflation rate hit 3.0% in September, lower than expected, the recently released Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Face Its Most Intense Battle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00002 Closer, Can Ethereum (ETH) Reclaim $4,000?
    'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says
    Binance's CZ Finally Pardoned, $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awake After 14 Years — Crypto News Digest
    BREAKING: Ripple Prime Officially Introduced
    Article image
    SHIB/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The recovery reached $0.00001034 on Friday, before it slightly retraced. However, Shiba Inu still maintains four zeros after the decimal in its price tag.

    Advertisement

    Having tested above $0.00001 twice in a space of five days (reaching $0.00001056 and $0.00001034 on Oct. 21 and 24) without a successful attempt, multiple retests here would cause Shiba Inu to confirm a barrier in the short term.

    It will be watched if Shiba Inu will decisively break above the $0.00001 in the coming sessions to target $0.00001186, $0.00001274 and $0.00001484 next. Support is anticipated at $0.00000925 and $0.00000850 if price retraces, causing Shiba Inu to add an extra zero to its price tag.

    Shiba Inu gains spot in T.Rowe Price ETF filing

    This week, T.Rowe Price revealed it was seeking regulatory approval to launch an actively managed exchange-traded fund tied to multiple digital currencies, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

    This move marks the first foray into the cryptocurrency space by the $1.77 trillion asset management firm.

    The proposed ETF would offer investors exposure to anywhere from 5 to 15 coins that meet the fund's eligibility standards, a list that includes major cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, according to the prospectus.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 11:52
    Binance Coin Kick-Starts New Rally Amid Golden Cross Emergence
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 11:27
    Tom Lee: More Crypto Rally in 2025 as JP Morgan Makes Big BTC and ETH Move
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 12:15
    Shiba Inu Erases Zero and Forms Golden Cross, but Will It Last?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 11:52
    Binance Coin Kick-Starts New Rally Amid Golden Cross Emergence
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 25, 2025 - 11:27
    Tom Lee: More Crypto Rally in 2025 as JP Morgan Makes Big BTC and ETH Move
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all