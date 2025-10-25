Shiba Inu Erases Zero and Forms Golden Cross, but Will It Last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A golden cross, which occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term MA, has appeared on Shiba Inu's hourly chart.

Advertisement

The bullish signal coincides with Shiba Inu's price dropping a zero from its price tag. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001011.

Shiba Inu extended its rebound in Friday's session after September inflation came in lower than expected. Inflation rate hit 3.0% in September, lower than expected, the recently released Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed.

The recovery reached $0.00001034 on Friday, before it slightly retraced. However, Shiba Inu still maintains four zeros after the decimal in its price tag.

Advertisement

Having tested above $0.00001 twice in a space of five days (reaching $0.00001056 and $0.00001034 on Oct. 21 and 24) without a successful attempt, multiple retests here would cause Shiba Inu to confirm a barrier in the short term.

It will be watched if Shiba Inu will decisively break above the $0.00001 in the coming sessions to target $0.00001186, $0.00001274 and $0.00001484 next. Support is anticipated at $0.00000925 and $0.00000850 if price retraces, causing Shiba Inu to add an extra zero to its price tag.

Shiba Inu gains spot in T.Rowe Price ETF filing

This week, T.Rowe Price revealed it was seeking regulatory approval to launch an actively managed exchange-traded fund tied to multiple digital currencies, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This move marks the first foray into the cryptocurrency space by the $1.77 trillion asset management firm.

The proposed ETF would offer investors exposure to anywhere from 5 to 15 coins that meet the fund's eligibility standards, a list that includes major cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, according to the prospectus.