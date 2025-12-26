Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Charles Hoskinson: XRP, Cardano Doing What Others Are Doing at 100x Scale

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 26/12/2025 - 12:04
    XRP and Cardano are far ahead of their legacy competitors, and it could be a deciding factor in the future.
    Advertisement
    Charles Hoskinson: XRP, Cardano Doing What Others Are Doing at 100x Scale
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A long-standing problem in cryptocurrency is directly addressed by Charles Hoskinson's recent statement that legacy finance is trying to build what XRP and Midnight are already doing at a scale 100x beyond their ambitions.  Price hype is not at the center of the argument. It concerns architectural intent, infrastructure maturity and the difference between Web3-native systems and institutional rebrandings of the same concepts. 

    XRP and Cardano ahead

    According to Hoskinson, XRP Ledger and Cardano operationalized decentralized settlement identity and compliance-aware design years ago. High-throughput low-cost institutional settlement was XRP's initial focus. Cardano pursued a regulated-friendly model without compromising decentralization with its layered design and forthcoming Midnight privacy stack. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    These issues are essentially being rediscovered by Canton and other TradFi-led projects but with more stringent governance, more limited permissioning and longer iteration cycles. The 100x framing originates from this. And Hoskinson is not talking about the price of the aforementioned assets, but the depth of development.  

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Legendary Trader Speaks out on $24,111 Bitcoin Anomaly on Binance, Cardano's Hoskinson Calls out New Project and Brings up XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Posts 'Naughty List'
    CZ Reacts to Trust Wallet Hack. Are Funds SAFU?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? XRP Can Enter New Year With Bull Run, Bitcoin (BTC): There's a Problem
    Biggest-Ever Bitcoin Options Expiry to Take Place Tomorrow

    Cardano is far ahead of most enterprise chains that still rely on off-chain guarantees and trusted validators thanks to its formal verification stack extended UTXO model and on-chain governance.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/25/2025 - 14:20
    'I Didn't Dump': Hoskinson Denies ADA Sale Rumors as Cardano Loses 88% in Four Years
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The disparity is not only quantitative but also qualitative. This is partially reflected in the market structure. Long compression phases have been experienced by XRP and ADA instead of parabolic excess. The assets displayed on the charts have already undergone years of redistribution drawdowns and speculation. 

    Mature infrastructure

    That is typically the appearance of mature infrastructure prior to capital rotation not following. Long cycles, delayed recognition and eventual repricing once fundamentals overcome narrative fatigue are all consistent with Hoskinson's previous prediction that Bitcoin could hit $250,000 in 2026. 

    Advertisement

    The fact that XRP and Cardano are assured moonshots is not the main lesson. The issue is that they have already resolved issues that TradFi is just now acknowledging. Institutional capital will not reimagine Web3 if it genuinely wants programmable settlement privacy with compliance and global-scale neutrality; instead, it will integrate with what already functions. 

    Hoskinson's criticism is direct but true: legacy finance continues to confuse control for innovation. There was never a marketing advantage to Web3. It was surviving chaos shipping first and remaining here.

    #Cardano #Cardano Midnight #Charles Hoskinson #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 11:12
    Ripple CTO Sends Crucial Security Update to Crypto Wallet Makers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 26, 2025 - 10:53
    Morning Crypto Report: Legendary Trader Speaks out on $24,111 Bitcoin Anomaly on Binance, Cardano's Hoskinson Calls out New Project and Brings up XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Posts 'Naughty List'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 12:04
    Charles Hoskinson: XRP, Cardano Doing What Others Are Doing at 100x Scale
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 26, 2025 - 11:12
    Ripple CTO Sends Crucial Security Update to Crypto Wallet Makers
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 26, 2025 - 10:53
    Morning Crypto Report: Legendary Trader Speaks out on $24,111 Bitcoin Anomaly on Binance, Cardano's Hoskinson Calls out New Project and Brings up XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Posts 'Naughty List'
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD