'We Rest, We Heal, We Build': Shiba Inu Team Issues Holiday Message

The Shiba Inu price seems to be taking a breather with quiet holiday trading. Shiba Inu resorted to range trading following four days of declining in profit-taking that followed Dec. 19's sharp rise to $0.00000765.

Since Dec. 23, Shiba Inu has fluctuated in a tight range between $0.00000698 and $0.00000729, with bulls and bears unable to gain a lead.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000072, down 0.41% in the last 24 hours and 2.41% weekly.

Shiba Inu has seen a slight recovery in volume, up 20% in the last 24 hours to $98.98 million, suggesting traders' participation, albeit still lighter.

SHIB has spent weeks trending downwards, frustrating bulls. On the other hand, it seems the forces shaping the next move are quietly shifting beneath the surface.

The current price action on the markets suggests investors are reassessing risk appetite in year-end position. A few overlooked signals on the market might be converging unusually, 10x Research noted in its recent analysis.

10x Research highlights that the market may be far closer to an inflection point than price action alone suggests.

Shiba Inu team pens message to SHIB community

The crypto market remains relatively quiet amid the holidays, and in the spirit of the season, Shiba Inu team member Lucie sends wishes to the Shiba Inu community.

"Merry Christmas, ShibArmy. Wishing you calm days, strong faith, and light ahead.We rest, we heal, we build. Together," Lucie wrote.

Merry Christmas, ShibArmy 🎄

Wishing you calm days, strong faith, and light ahead.

We rest, we heal, we build. Together.

The official Shiba Inu X account also penned a message to the SHIB community, which it calls the "best community in Web3."

"Merry Shibmas to the best community in Web3," the SHIB X account wrote.

Shibarium Discord moderator SpecialK sent wishes to the Shiba Inu community in an uplifting Christmas message. "Faith still strong. Markets rest, builders don’t.Shib isn’t done," SpecialK wrote.

Shibarium and Shiba Inu focused X account "Shibarium SHIB IO" pens a message of appreciation to the SHIB community alongside Christmas wishes: "ShibArmy, This Christmas, we move a little slower and a little quieter. Still in recovery mode, but together. Thank you for the patience, the belief, and the people who stayed even when things were not easy. True strength shows in moments like these."