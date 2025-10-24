AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Founder Cashes out Insane $764 Million in XRP Since 2018, JPMorgan Greenlights Bitcoin and Ethereum, Elon Musk's Tesla's Bitcoin Profit Hits $80 Million

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 11:02
    Friday morning headlines: Ripple's Chris Larsen dumps another $120 million XRP from a $9 billion stash, JPMorgan approves Bitcoin and Ethereum loans and Tesla books $80 million profit on 11,509 BTC.
    Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Founder Cashes out Insane $764 Million in XRP Since 2018, JPMorgan Greenlights Bitcoin and Ethereum, Elon Musk's Tesla's Bitcoin Profit Hits $80 Million
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Friday kicks off with Bitcoin circling around $111,000, XRP trying to hold above $2.40 after the week’s swings and stablecoin dominance slipping a bit from the peak but still uncomfortably high. 

    The morning feed is completely owned by three stories that every trader has open in a separate tab right now: Ripple's Chris Larsen unloading an insane $764 million in XRP in seven years, JPMorgan finally turning Bitcoin and Ethereum into real Wall Street collateral and Elon Musk's Tesla adding $80,000,000 in Bitcoin profit without touching a single coin.

    TL;DR

    • Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen has dumped $764,000,000 worth of XRP since 2018, with another $120 million fresh this month, and he is still sitting on roughly $9 billion worth of coins.
    • JPMorgan will allow Bitcoin and Ethereum to be pledged as collateral for loans by year's end, a structural move that drags crypto into the same bucket as stocks, bonds and gold.
    • Tesla just booked $80 million of unrealized profit on its 11,509 BTC stash, worth about $1.31 billion as of Sept. 30. 
    • Market check: Bitcoin $111,172, XRP $2.45, stablecoin dominance 7.14%.

    Ripple cofounder Larsen offloads $764 million in XRP, still holds $9 billion

    The longest running subplot in XRP never really ends — Chris Larsen selling the token he helped build. According to CryptoQuant data, the Ripple cofounder has sold about $764,000,000 in XRP since 2018, and the pattern is nearly always the same: move coins out the door when the market looks the strongest. His latest transfer — 50,000,000 XRP valued near $120 million — went toward Evernorth Treasury. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Founder Cashes out Insane $764 Million in XRP Since 2018, JPMorgan Greenlights Bitcoin and Ethereum, Elon Musk's Tesla's Bitcoin Profit Hits $80 Million
    Top U.S. Digital Assets Official Patrick Witt Joins Ripple Swell
    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets, Dogecoin (DOGE) Treasury Soon to Go Public, Peter Brandt Responds to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000

    The surprising twist is that even after all that selling, his wallets still hold an estimated $9 billion in XRP.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Maartunn

    On the charts today, XRP is at $2.45 after bouncing from $2.19 earlier this month, but the technicals do not give bulls much comfort. The weekly Bollinger Bands keep the midline up at $2.76, while the lower band sits at $1.95, meaning there is still room for the price to slip under $2 without hitting the oversold zone. 

    The range between $2.50 and $2.60 is the make-or-break zone for any rebound, and if XRP cannot clear it, the next stops are $2.30 and then $2 flat, with $1.95 being the structural low. 

    JPMorgan to let institutions use Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral

    Wall Street’s biggest bank is about to pull crypto directly into the secured lending system. According to Bloomberg's recent piece, JPMorgan is preparing to let institutional clients post Bitcoin and Ethereum as collateral for loans by the end of 2025, relying on a third-party custodian to hold the assets. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/24/2025 - 09:00
    'Yay Crypto Didn't Die Today': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Celebrates
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The bank already accepts exchange-traded funds tied to crypto as collateral, but this move strips the wrapper off and brings the underlying coins themselves into play.

    For Jamie Dimon’s bank, which spent years calling Bitcoin a “fraud” and a “pet rock,” it is a U-turn. The decision effectively puts BTC and ETH alongside equities, bonds and gold in the credit structure.

    Competitors are already in deep: Morgan Stanley prepping access on E*Trade, Fidelity building custody, State Street and BNY Mellon rolling services.

    Elon Musk Tesla's $1.31 billion Bitcoin stash delivers $80 million profit in Q3

    Tesla, the only S&P 500 company that ever made Bitcoin (BTC) mainstream, just posted an $80 million unrealized profit from its crypto reserves in Q3. The auto producer holds exactly 11,509 BTC, which was worth $1.31 billion on Sept. 30. 

    That number is unchanged since mid-2022, when Tesla dumped about 75% of its original $1.5 billion buy. Since then, Musk has sat on the remainder, letting the price do the heavy lifting.

    Article image
    BTC/USD by TradingView

    On the earnings sheet, Tesla reported revenue of $28.09 billion for Q3, up 12% from last year, and gross profit of $5.05 billion — barely 1% higher. 

    So while the core car business delivered mixed results, Bitcoin quietly cushioned the bottom line with a clean gain. The firm has not added to its position, nor does it accept BTC for vehicles, citing the energy mix of mining as the obstacle. The BTC bet of Tesla for now remains purely a treasury play.

    Evening outlook 

    The U.S. session into Friday is set up as a stress test. Not only is that the last working day of the week, but Bitcoin is holding just above $111,000 and has not cracked the ceiling at $114,000. XRP is pinned at $2.45 with founder wallets still leaning over the market, and stablecoin dominance at 7.14% shows that risk appetite is improving, but not all the way back. 

    • Bitcoin (BTC): Price $111,172, resistance $114,000, then $118,000 if cleared. Support $111,000 then $110,000, but below that the magnet is $108,000.
       
    • XRP: Price $2.45, upside only if $2.50-$2.60 is retaken. Failures send it toward $2.30 and $2.00, with $1.95 as the structural floor. 

    The big question is whether Bitcoin can finally rip through $114,000 before the weekend or whether Friday closes with another flat chop and altcoins founder on low liquidity.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP #JP Morgan News #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Tesla News #Elon Musk
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 10:53
    261,819,198 XRP Now Held by Evernorth in Push to Build Largest Treasury
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 10:05
    Top Trader With 100% Win Rate on Ethereum Makes His Move
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 24, 2025 - 11:02
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Founder Cashes out Insane $764 Million in XRP Since 2018, JPMorgan Greenlights Bitcoin and Ethereum, Elon Musk's Tesla's Bitcoin Profit Hits $80 Million
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 10:53
    261,819,198 XRP Now Held by Evernorth in Push to Build Largest Treasury
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 10:05
    Top Trader With 100% Win Rate on Ethereum Makes His Move
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all