Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Interaction With Litecoin on X, XRP Beef Squashed?

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently had an unexpected interaction with Litecoin's official X account, sparking speculation in the crypto community.

This comes amid a previous clash between Litecoin's official X account and XRP, which saw the XRP community strongly push back against Litecoin's disparaging comments.

In a recent interaction on X, the Litecoin official X account responded to Ripple CTO's post saying "Hi."

The Ripple CTO responded: "You're still here? (I'm kidding.)" and the Litecoin official X account responded saying: "Enjoy the new position, ser" with a thumbs up emoji.

Litecoin was obviously referring to the new roles taken up by Schwartz after he announced at September's close that he would be stepping down as Ripple's CTO.

Schwartz stated that he will continue to act in the role of CTO Emeritus while joining Ripple's Board of Directors to support the company's purpose and long-term goals. In a disclosure this week, Schwartz announced his role as strategic advisor to Evernorth, the first of its kind institutional vehicle for XRP adoption.

XRP beef squashed?

A rift between the XRP community and Litecoin in early September was ignited after the latter's official X account shared a tongue-in-cheek post referring to XRP as "weighed and found unwanted."

The Litecoin account earlier compared XRP to rotten eggs in a widely criticized post and also taunted Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, referring to him as "Brad Garlicmouse." These comments riled up the XRP community, which pushed back strongly against it.

Following the social media spat between both parties, Litecoin implied that its comments were part of a series of lighthearted "roasts" aimed at different blockchain projects.

The Litecoin account noted that before the XRP episode, it had previously targeted Solana and even poked fun at its own ecosystem, noting that these rather drew mixed reactions of laughter and mild criticism.