Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Shifts Gear: Binance Data Sparks Hope for Price Reversal

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 15:44
    XRP enters its third day of dropping since reaching a high of $2.41 early this week, but Binance data sparks hope for a reversal.
    Advertisement
    XRP Shifts Gear: Binance Data Sparks Hope for Price Reversal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP fell further to a low of $2.06 on Thursday, as selling pressure persisted even on the broader crypto markets.

    Advertisement

    The early 2026 rally across the crypto market seems to have cooled off, with various crypto assets sustaining losses. In the last 24 hours, total liquidations across the crypto market rose above $479 million, with longs accounting for $434 million of this figure.

    At press time, XRP was trading down 6.43% in the last 24 hours to $2.08, entering its third day of dropping since Jan. 5.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bulls Are Safe From Max Pain, Zcash (ZEC) Rockets 9,780% in Liquidation Imbalance as Core Team Exits, Binance Announces Gold and Silver Listings
    Can Bitcoin Reach $250,000 in 2026? Billionaire Draper Makes Major Prediction
    Crypto Market Review: Was Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Trap? Ethereum (ETH) Strength at $3,200 Is Unmatched, XRP's Symptoms of Dead Cat Bounce
    Morgan Stanley Files for Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Erases Zero, Bollinger Shares XRP Warning — Crypto News Digest

    XRP had risen for five days at a stretch at 2026's start in a run that was strong enough to earn the "new crypto darling" label in a CNBC segment.

    Advertisement

    A sharp surge on Jan. 5 saw the XRP rise from $2.08 to $2.36 in a single daily candlestick. The surge on Jan. 6 saw XRP reach $2.41, a high last reached in mid-November, but bulls could not sustain the momentum as the XRP price fell afterward.

    Binance data sparks reversal hopes

    According to on-chain data analytics platform CryptoQuant, whale XRP flows have declined, which might signal reduced selling pressure.

    A recent CryptoQuant analysis indicated that, based on data on XRP flows to Binance, whales account for nearly 60.3% of total flows, compared to 39.7% for retail investors.

    Advertisement

    While whales still represent the largest share of flows, the overall trend since mid-December clearly indicates a decline in this percentage after peaking at over 70% in November and early December.

    A surge in whale flows to exchanges is often seen as preparation for selling, while a decline suggests a drop in selling pressure from major players.

    XRP's surge at the start of the year allowed it to surpass the daily MA 50 at $2.01, which had capped its price since early October; it will now be watched if XRP can convert this level, which was previously resistance, into support to continue its price climb.

    #XRP #XRP News #Binance #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:26
    Bitcoin to $60,000 or $250,000? Key Price Targets Shaping BTC 2026 Outlook
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 14:48
    Bitcoin Will Not Plunge by 50%, But There's an Unpleasant Nuance, Warns Top Analyst
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XRP ETF Trading Volume Surges, NAP Hash Launches New XRP-Centric App
    Toobit Launches USDC Trial Funds for Risk-Free Futures Trading
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders in Mumbai on February 06
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:44
    XRP Shifts Gear: Binance Data Sparks Hope for Price Reversal
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:26
    Bitcoin to $60,000 or $250,000? Key Price Targets Shaping BTC 2026 Outlook
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 14:48
    Bitcoin Will Not Plunge by 50%, But There's an Unpleasant Nuance, Warns Top Analyst
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 14:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prints Abnormal $0 as Short Sellers Disappear
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 14:24
    Dogecoin Outshines Bitcoin With 23,354% Hourly Liquidation Imbalance
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:44
    XRP Shifts Gear: Binance Data Sparks Hope for Price Reversal
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 15:26
    Bitcoin to $60,000 or $250,000? Key Price Targets Shaping BTC 2026 Outlook
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 8, 2026 - 14:48
    Bitcoin Will Not Plunge by 50%, But There's an Unpleasant Nuance, Warns Top Analyst
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD