XRP Ledger Transforming Institutional Finance, Ex Central Banker Explains

In a recent episode of Ripple's On-Chain Economy, Marius Jurgilas, an ex central banker and co-founder and CEO of Axiology, explains how regulated blockchain infrastructure is reshaping capital markets with XRP Ledger (XRPL) at the core of this transformation.

According to Jurgilas, the future of finance depends not on speculative hype but on regulated scale, compliance and trust, highlighting trillions in institutional opportunity.

How is regulated blockchain infrastructure reshaping capital markets?



In the latest episode of Onchain Economy, @MariusJurgilas of @AxiologyTSS joins to discuss their work building institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure on the XRPL.



They're making finance more… pic.twitter.com/GApeEsnFjR — RippleX (@RippleXDev) October 31, 2025

Jurgilas explains this further in the light of Axiology, which is building an institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure on XRP Ledger intended to compress the current complex capital market plumbing — broker-dealers, custodians, intermediaries — into a single efficient, compliant layer. Axiology allows platforms, institutions, and innovators in capital markets to issue, settle and trade tokenized bonds and is licensed under the EU DLT Pilot regime.

"Imagine yourself trying to get to buy your government bonds ultimately maybe directly from the government because right now the way we interact with financial market is through broker dealers multiple intermediaries. Imagine we can compress all of that into one very efficient infrastructure. That is what XRP Ledger allows us to do if we do it in a compliant way," the Axiology CEO stated.

Despite the potential presented, Jurgilas pointed out a setback, which is an information gap. "In our conversations with partners and potential customers, we see that there's still this gap of understanding," Jurgilas noted.

XRP news

The countdown to an XRP spot ETF begins as Bitwise and VanEck have updated their S-1 applications. According to Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart, this move puts the two issuers on track to potentially launch their XRP ETFs this month.

Seyffart noted that a number of issuers have recently amended and updated documents, adding that Bitwise XRP ETF's shorter language might allow it to launch in the next 20 days.

This week as well, Canary filed an updated S-1 for its XRP spot ETF, with a potential launch date of Nov. 13, assuming the Nasdaq green-lights its 8-A filing.