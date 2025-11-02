Top Trader Explains Why XRP Is Holding Up Better Than Other Coins

Advertisement

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader DonAlt has opined that the Ripple-linked XRP token is currently holding up better than the rest of the market due to the strength of its holder base.

The chartist boasts more than 691,000 followers on the X social media platform.

"XRP holders aren't the zoomer children jumping from coin to coin, it's the older folks that just like the thing and wanna own it," he said.

Not-so-diamond hands?

Recent data calls this assessment into question. As reported by U.Today , seasoned holders recently started offloading the tokens en masse, with a staggering 580% increase in spending.

This indicates that XRP's base might not be as strong as it might appear at first glance based on social media vibes.

Main bullish catalysts

That said, the token is indeed holding up pretty well while the broader crypto market remains in the doldrums.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, the token is currently trading at $2.53, down 30.8% from the all-time peak of $3.65 that was logged July 18, 2025.

XRP is currently benefiting from renewed spot ETF momentum, with issues of the likes of Canary Capital and Bitwise being on the verge of launching new tokens.

The altcoin is also being propped up by the recent hype surrounding Evernorth, a new digital-asset treasury firm backed by Ripple, which is aiming to accumulate $1 billion worth of XRP.

On top of that, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently emphasized that XRP remains at the center of everything that the company does after recently completing the acquisition of treasury-management software provider GTreasury.