    Buterin Names Ethereum's Most Important Property

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 8:57
    Some Bitcoiners have questioned whether Ethereum can still boast this property.
    Buterin Names Ethereum's Most Important Property
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has opined that incorruptibility is the blockchain's most important property.

    The billionaire prodigy has once again amplified the ZKSync project on social media, which serves as the scaling solution for the Layer-1 network. ZK-rollups help to dramatically reduce gas fees and speed up transactions.

    The ZKSync Atlas upgrade, which was launched earlier this October, makes it possible to process up to 30,000 transactions per second (TPS).

    Earlier, Buterin opined that ZKsync had been doing a lot of underrated and valuable work within the ecosystem.

    Is Ethereum actually incorruptible?

    That said, JAN3 CEO Samson Mow, one of the most vocal Bitcoin enthusiasts, argues that the ship had already sailed with Ethereum Classic (ETC), the original chain that did not implement the DAO hard fork back in 2016 following the infamous hack.

    Some Bitcoin proponents also took issue with Ethereum's premine and the lack of a supply cap.

    Other critics also took issue with the fact that the blockchain had ditched proof of stake.

    One commentator has also noted that Ethereum heavily relies on Layer-2s, which makes it rather vulnerable. "Ethereum L1 is practically incorruptible. But L2s are not there yet. And since Ethereum’s long-term strategy relies on L2s, we cannot call Ethereum fully incorruptible until they mature," one commentator said.

    #Ethereum News
