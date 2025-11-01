SHIB Price Analysis for November 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 2.49% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $0.00000998. At the moment, one should focus on the daily candle closure in terms of the resistance of $0.00001017.

If it happens around it or above, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.00001025 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is going up after a bounce from the support of $0.00000956. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.000010-$0.00001050 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side has enough strength for a sharp move. In this regard, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001014 at press time.