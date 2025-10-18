AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 0:01
    The market is rapidly descending with liquidity moving in the hands of bears that are not ready to let it go.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The market is taking two hits at a time: smaller assets like SHIB are being avoided due to the risk, and larger assets like ETH and BTC are not interesting investors due to their faulty position against gold. 

    Shiba Inu's key level lost

    A psychological blow that highlights how bad the current market situation has gotten for the meme-inspired asset is Shiba Inu’s official addition of another zero to its price. With SHIB now trading around $0.0000097, it has completely returned to five-zero territory after collapsing below the critical $0.000010 level following weeks of pressure and an unrelenting downtrend.

    The decline validates what traders had been worried about for days: Shiba Inu’s structure has completely collapsed. The token broke through all of the major moving averages, including the 50-, 100- and 200-day EMAs, and lost its long-standing ascending support line that had kept it afloat since early summer.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Insane 1,565% Liquidation Imbalance, Why XRP Has No CEO (Unlike Ripple), Samson Mow Warns of Bitcoin (BTC) Attack — Crypto News Digest
    XRP Price Bloodbath: 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bears in Brutal Short Squeeze
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    When the $0.0000115-$0.0000120 zone was not held, a sell-off ensued, causing volume to soar as panic spread throughout markets with a high concentration of retail buyers.

    Advertisement

    As far as technical analysis goes, SHIB is currently in a confirmed freefall. Deeply oversold conditions are indicated by the RSI’s decline below 35, but there is not any immediate indication of reversal momentum. In the past, these kinds of meme asset breakdowns typically pick up speed before a significant recovery occurs.

    Due to the current move’s velocity, even that range may be tested sooner rather than later. The next obvious support level is located between $0.0000080 and $0.0000085.

    To make matters worse, crypto sentiment is still shaky in the wake of last week’s wave of multi-asset liquidations. Because SHIB is correlated with Bitcoin and other risk-on altcoins, it is experiencing the same macro downdraft, which is characterized by evaporating liquidity, rising volatility and fear-driven speculative flows.

    Ethereum's turning point

    With its price continuing to decline and approaching its 200-day Exponential Moving Average, Ethereum (ETH) is nearing a turning point that could decide whether the current downward trend continues or deepens into a correction.

    With Ethereum now trading at about $3,790, it has lost almost all of its October gains and is now less than $250 from the 200 EMA, which is located at about $3,550. Historically, this technical line has served as one of ETH’s most robust dynamic supports, reducing losses during sell-offs on the wider market.

    However, if buyers are unable to hold this level, the market may quickly move into a longer-term bearish structure. A coordinated sell-off of ETH, Bitcoin and other altcoins caused the recent collapse, which was brought on by cascading liquidations throughout the cryptocurrency industry.

    A noticeable loss of short-term momentum has been indicated by the asset’s recent decline below the 50-day and 100-day EMAs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), meanwhile, has dropped into the 38-40 range, indicating bearish pressure but also suggesting that ETH is getting close to oversold territory, which could be a sign of a brief rebound.

    Although trading volumes are still high, sellers have been the main force behind the activity rather than accumulation. This implies that until more solid evidence surfaces, investors are still reluctant to return to the market.

    Restoring confidence and invalidating the current breakdown pattern would require a bounce above $4,000 for Ethereum to regain traction. Ethereum may try a technical recovery from that area, possibly creating a local bottom if the 200 EMA at $3,550 holds. However, if it breaks, a much longer decline is possible because the next support does not appear until $3,200-$3,300.

    Bitcoin on thin ice

    Since Bitcoin is floating on thin ice, the long-held $100,000 mark is now less of a remote risk and more of an inevitable outcome. Following weeks of losing ground, Bitcoin has formally broken below all of its significant short-term moving averages, including the 50- and 100-day EMAs. The 200-day EMA, which is currently trading at about $108,000, is now its last line of defense. 

    As of press time, Bitcoin is trading close to $105,800, already dipping below that important 200 EMA support level. In the past, investors have intervened to accumulate at this level. The conviction, however, appears to be weaker this time. Selling pressure has increased on both the spot and derivatives markets, and liquidity pools below $104,000-$102,000 are expanding, indicating that further declines may occur before a meaningful recovery. 

    There is no denying the bearish technical picture. On red candles, volume has increased, which is a blatant sign of panicked exits rather than calculated purchases. The current market setup makes the RSI's position at 42 — which suggests possible oversold conditions — cold comfort. Because traders are cautious about catching falling knives, the general sentiment has changed from buying the dip to waiting it out. 

    The next target is $100,000, a psychologically potent level that is currently open if Bitcoin firmly loses its footing at $108,000. Because there is not much structural support in between, the move toward six figures is essentially free — not in a bullish sense but rather in the sense that nothing significant is halting the decline. The market is about to enter the make-or-break stage, to put it briefly. 

    The trend could be saved by a strong recovery from $108,000, but if Bitcoin continues to decline, the eagerly anticipated $100,000 test — this time from above rather than below — may come much sooner than anyone anticipated.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 21:04
    $242 Million in XRP Dumped as Selling Pressure Builds
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 20:39
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 18, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 21:04
    $242 Million in XRP Dumped as Selling Pressure Builds
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 20:39
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all