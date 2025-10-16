AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Schiff: Gold Eating Bitcoin's Lunch

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 19:51
    Schiff has predicted a "brutal" bear market for the leading cryptocurrency
    Advertisement
    Schiff: Gold Eating Bitcoin's Lunch
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Financial commentator Peter Schiff keeps gloating over Bitcoin's extremely underwhelming performance, claiming that gold is eating the cryptocurrency's launch. 

    Schiff has predicted that the Bitcoin bear market will be "brutal," urging "hodlers" to buy gold. 

    "Downtober" 

    As reported by U.Today, there was a lot of excitement on the cusp of October, which has historically been the best-performing month for the leading cryptocurrency. 

    HOT Stories
    Schiff: Gold Eating Bitcoin's Lunch
    Ripple Receives Mysterious $173 Million XRP Transfer, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00001 Sell-Off May Start Soon, Forget Bitcoin (BTC) 4-Year Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    Dogecoin Registers 1,564.8% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Hourly Bloodbath
    Tom Lee of BitMine Warns $162 Billion Crypto Treasury Bubble Has Burst

    However, in an ironic twist, this October is now on track to be one of Bitcoin's worst months in 2025. 

    Advertisement

    This Thursday, the cryptocurrency is down by another 3.2%, plunging in tandem with US stocks due to fresh concerns about the banking sector. 

    Bitcoin is currently down by 4.7% this October, dropping by more than 14% from the record high of $126,080 that was reached on Oct. 6, according to CoinGecko data.  

    Meanwhile, it has been "Uptober" for gold, which keeps hitting new record highs. The lustrous metal has proven to be the ultimate safe haven.  

    Earlier today, spot gold approached the $4,300 level for the first time amid a relentless rally. 

    CZ weighs in 

    Schiff's caustic social media post, which came in the middle of another price rout, has riled up a lot of Bitcoiners. 

    Binance CEO Changeng Zhao has also responded to the controversial commentator's latest anti-Bitcoin take, pointing to the fact that the cryptocurrency has surged from $0.004 to $110,000 USD in 16 years.

    Schiff, of course, has been bearish on Bitcoin since 2011

    However, now that gold is finally having its moment in the sun, he feels vindicated (at least in the short term).  

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 16, 2025 - 19:48
    Ripple Receives Mysterious $173 Million XRP Transfer, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00001 Sell-Off May Start Soon, Forget Bitcoin (BTC) 4-Year Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 18:59
    Dogecoin Registers 1,564.8% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Hourly Bloodbath
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 19:51
    Schiff: Gold Eating Bitcoin's Lunch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 16, 2025 - 19:48
    Ripple Receives Mysterious $173 Million XRP Transfer, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00001 Sell-Off May Start Soon, Forget Bitcoin (BTC) 4-Year Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 18:59
    Dogecoin Registers 1,564.8% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Hourly Bloodbath
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all