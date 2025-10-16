AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) About to Surprise You: Top Analyst Explains

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 8:45
    Dynamics between cryptocurrency and traditional markets often not obvious, but at the same time, possibility for larger reversals exist
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) About to Surprise You: Top Analyst Explains
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Russell 2000 index is at a new ATH. If small-cap stocks are printing all-time highs, it implies that risk appetite is back. Additionally, Ethereum has followed small caps remarkably closely this year, as both trade on retail beta, growth optionality and liquidity. As many are aware, there is the potential for ETH to rise if risk continues to bid. This thesis is supported by the current technical outlook for the Ethereum market.

    Ethereum recently recovered the cluster around the 50/100-day MAs after surviving a hard flush into the high $3,700s on the daily. The uptrend is maintained because the 200-day is still lower at about $3,500. A move through $4,220-$4,280 would invalidate that micro downtrend and reopen $4,500-$4,650, followed by the previous peak. The price is currently working below a short descending line from the recent local high.  

    How this correlation functions

    Liquidity cycle: A small-cap rally typically occurs when margin financial conditions have improved. Bitcoin and Ethereum, in particular, are a high-beta liquidity sponge.

    HOT Stories
    $300 Trillion Crypto Mistake: Biggest Accidental Token Mints of All Time
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Downtrend Confirmed, Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom to Secure $120,000?
    Bitcoin Having One of Worst Years Ever as 'Uptober' Flops
    ‘It's Finally Happening': Jim Cramer on Bitcoin and S&P 500, Legendary Trader Shares Ultra-Bullish XRP Price Chart, $98 Million Whale Shorts Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    • Growth narrative: ETH and small caps both price optionality, which includes future network cash flows (L2 settlement, staking yield, restaking and rollup revenues) for the latter, and future earnings for the former.

      Advertisement

    • Mechanisms of rotation: Beta moves down the stack after BTC legs first. Prior to money flowing into long-tail alternatives, ETH was the biggest liquid beta vehicle.

    What can go wrong?

    Correlation is a fair-weather friend. Should the Russell squeeze primarily consist of systematic short-covering, the link will break as soon as macro data changes (hot inflation print, rates repricing).

    Overhang in supply: Any increase in exchange balances, ETF arbitrage inventory or significant waves of validators unstaking would cap upside. The cash-flow narrative deteriorates as stocks continue to rise if fees remain muted and L2 volumes stagnate.

    Ethereum is poised to surprise to the upside if the Russell at ATH is indicating a long-lasting risk-on phase. Respect the invalidation levels and avoid marrying the correlation if the equity move is merely a gamma-driven pop.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 6:16
    Official Dota 2 YouTube Channel Hacked by Crypto Scammers
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 5:42
    $300 Trillion Crypto Mistake: Biggest Accidental Token Mints of All Time
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Chainwire Earns 8 Badges in G2’s Fall 2025 Grid® Reports for Press Release Distribution”
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 8:45
    Ethereum (ETH) About to Surprise You: Top Analyst Explains
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 6:16
    Official Dota 2 YouTube Channel Hacked by Crypto Scammers
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 5:42
    $300 Trillion Crypto Mistake: Biggest Accidental Token Mints of All Time
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all