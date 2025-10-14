Crypto Market Prediction: Is This Biggest XRP Comeback in History? Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $115,000 Like It's Nothing, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Not Adding Zero

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

XRP has made one of the most spectacular recoveries in recent months, just as traders were preparing for a protracted decline. This move has the potential to completely change the perception of the asset.

After a severe crash last week that destroyed almost 60% of XRP's value in a single day, the token has risen sharply from its lows, regaining important technical levels and surprising market observers who had previously written it off.

Following a flash bottom below $2.00, XRP is currently trading at about $2.55. The strength of this recovery raises the possibility that what at first appeared to be a complete surrender was actually a liquidity flush, a violent shakeout that removed overly leveraged positions and gave the market time to recover.

Since it has acted as both a magnet and a barrier for XRP's price action throughout 2025, the 200-day EMA is currently the site of the most significant technical battle. A retest of the $2.90-$3.00 resistance zone, which is the upper trendline of its descending wedge formation, may be possible if XRP is able to break and hold above the 200 EMA and confirm a midterm bullish reversal.

Advertisement

After several compression stages, these structures typically resolve with a breakout, and XRP's sharp volume spike suggests that momentum might be building. However, there is potential for a rally, but the RSI is cautioning of lingering volatility as it recovers from oversold territory while staying below neutral.

In order to verify that this move is real and not just a short-covering bounce, there must be consistent volume and daily closes above $2. As of right now, the market’s sentiment has changed from one of hopelessness to one of curiosity. If this trend keeps up, XRP's recovery may turn out to be one of the most remarkable and surprising in its history.

Bitcoin in control

Bitcoin has once again demonstrated its control over the cryptocurrency market by easily breaking through the resistance level of $115,000, which used to serve as a psychological ceiling for traders. This action demonstrates Bitcoin’s capacity to bounce back from turbulence and sustain upward pressure, despite the cautious sentiment of the larger market.

After recovering from its 200-day moving average close to $108,000, Bitcoin has demonstrated incredible strength and is currently trading between $114,300 and $115,500. The current rebound highlights the zone’s significance in Bitcoin’s continuous bull structure, as it has historically been a strong support area during medium-term corrections.

The next major obstacle, however, is located only a few thousand dollars higher at about $116,000, where strong liquidity clusters and short-term sell orders start to accumulate, even though there was a clean break above that level. Experts caution that this area might serve as a reversal zone, causing short-term profit-taking before Bitcoin starts to rise more broadly again.

The market structure is still firmly bullish, though. The RSI is still hovering just below overbought levels, suggesting that there is still space for Bitcoin to grow before exhaustion sets in, while the 50-day EMA is curving upward once more, indicating renewed momentum.

The $120,000-$122,000 range, a historically significant zone that has previously sparked aggressive corrections, would be the next logical target if Bitcoin is able to maintain momentum and absorb liquidity above $116,000. Bitcoin may see a fresh push toward its all-time highs if a confirmed close above that level occurs.

Simply put, Bitcoin’s most recent movement serves as a reminder of its tenacity: whereas most assets find it difficult to gain traction, BTC keeps tearing through resistance levels with ease. The $116,000 liquidity wall could be the beginning of Bitcoin’s next significant breakout, or it could just be a temporary pause.

Shiba Inu zero addition canceled

Shiba Inu was on the verge of adding another zero to its price following a violent sell-off that rocked the cryptocurrency market as a whole. This would be a symbolic but psychologically damaging threshold for both retail and institutional holders.

However, for the time being, SHIB seems to have escaped the fatal slip despite the extreme pressure and the cascading liquidations across exchanges. Shiba Inu is now trading at about $0.0000109, having recovered significantly from the intraday low that almost fell below the crucial $0.0000100 threshold. That level is a deep support zone created during the accumulation phase of 2023, in addition to being a technical line in the sand.

Buying activity has historically increased in response to SHIB testing this area, resulting in brief relief rallies. The asset quickly recovered lost ground during the crash, even though it briefly fell into adding-zero territory. This was made possible by traders looking for a rebound and short covering.

More significantly, the volume profile indicates that the majority of participants were hesitant to sell below this range, suggesting deep underlying interest and a brief exhaustion of bearish momentum. The asset continues to trade below all significant moving averages, including the 200-day and 100-day EMAs, indicating that macro resistance is still present.

To test its current stabilization, SHIB may retest lower levels if momentum wanes around $0.0000120-$0.0000130. However, SHIB might hold the line as sentiment gradually returns to normal and the overall market exhibits signs of recovery.

Even after one of the market’s most severe flash crashes, the refusal to add another zero shows resiliency and indicates that the community’s speculative energy is still alive and well. In summary, Shiba Inu is not adding a zero just yet, which is a win in this market.