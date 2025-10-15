Shiba Inu to Add Zero in 3 Days?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu is once again on the verge of hitting a critical threshold, and whether or not it formally adds another zero to its price could be decided in the next three days. Presently trading at about $0.0000107, SHIB is perilously near the psychologically significant level of $0.0000099. The token would trade with an extra zero for the first time since early 2024 if it were breached, essentially validating a protracted downward trend for the meme coin.

More confidence needed

There is not much to encourage confidence in the technical setup. The 200-day EMA, a crucial gauge of long-term market strength, is still well below SHIB, which has not made a significant recovery from the October market crash. The $0.0000120-$0.0000125 range is where repeated rejections indicate that sellers are still in complete control. Daily trading volumes, a traditional indicator of waning speculative interest, have been tapering off in the meantime.

Within the next few sessions, SHIB closing below $0.0000100 could set off a series of stop-loss activations, speeding up the decline and wiping out any remaining short-term investor optimism. Technically speaking, this kind of collapse would indicate that the most recent recovery attempt was structurally flawed, and the token might remain suppressed for weeks or even months. In this case, adding a zero would signify a significant shift in liquidity and psychology, not just a symbolic one.

Shiba Inu recovery impossible?

After that, SHIB would move into an area where recovery would be exponentially more difficult. Such actions often cause market sentiment to plummet, alienating retail traders and further reducing momentum. Put differently, the likelihood of a proper recovery in the near future may completely disappear if Shiba Inu loses its current footing.

Advertisement

We will know in the coming days if SHIB can hold off the brittle support at $0.0000100, or if it is about to enter a new bearish phase that might take months to recover from. For now, time is of the essence; the fate of the meme coin could be determined by the end of this week.