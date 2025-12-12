Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dream Rally Ending? Ethereum Brutally Denied After Fakeout, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Giving up $100,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market's bullish sentiment certainly turned around after the rapid plummeting of multiple assets, including Ethereum, which saw a rapid and decisive reversal following the fakeout and the drop in volume. Other assets are unlikely to follow the bearish path — apart from Bitcoin, if it bounces here.

Shiba Inu's rally ending?

Although it is a simple headline to declare Shiba Inu's rally ending, the chart does not support that conclusion just yet. We are witnessing a market that is worn out, a structure that is unquestionably bearish, and momentum that consistently wanes whenever SHIB attempts to rise.

However, a dead asset exhibits different behavior, losing its liquidity, ceasing to form patterns and becoming aimless. None of those things applies to SHIB.

The 50-day, 100-day and particularly the 200-day EMA are the major moving averages that SHIB is currently trading well below. By itself, that stacking indicates a long-term downward trend and greatly reduces the likelihood of an immediate bullish reversal. The most recent rejection, which occurred close to the 50-day EMA, just demonstrated that sellers are still in complete control and that demand at resistance is just insufficient to absorb them.

The volume keeps thinning out as well. Buyer commitment is lacking even on the best days, which is problematic because no breakout attempt can endure without increasing volume. Every time SHIB attempts to move into the $0.0000090 zone, it fails, indicating that the market is not prepared to break free from this pattern.

That message is echoed by the RSI, which is currently in the mid-40s: weak momentum, weak conviction. Weak does not, however, mean dead.

SHIB continues to move in tandem with overall altcoin sentiment, respond to support levels and draw speculative flows during dips. This indicates that binary is the next step. SHIB is likely to move toward the mid-$0.0000070s if it loses the $0.0000080-$0.0000083 support. For the first time in months, the structure would actually be in danger of a more serious surrender.

A breakout could quickly change sentiment if SHIB stabilizes and retests the 50-day EMA, but only if volume eventually appears. It is just another unsuccessful bounce waiting to happen without that.

Ethereum's short rally concludes

Ethereum recently printed the type of move that typically signals the end of a brief rally: a clear attempt to break out above resistance, an instant rejection and a sharp reversal that virtually instantly eliminates the move.

That is a classic fakeout, and it is brutal in this instance. The declining structural trendline, the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA all defined the cluster of overhead resistance that ETH pushed into. However, before buyers could establish any control, ETH was slammed back down.

A healthy continuation move does not produce a response like this. Candles close above the barrier, volume increases and resistance breaks decisively when a market rallies with momentum. In this case, we witnessed the opposite: declining volume during the push, followed by forceful selling as soon as the price hit the resistance level. When rallies are losing steam and larger players use strength to unload, that is precisely the price behavior you see.

Fakeouts of this size have historically preceded either a deeper retracement or a protracted consolidation, particularly when they take place beneath several stacked EMAs. Both the 50 EMA and the 200 EMA, which have served as dynamic resistance during this decline, are still below where ETH is trading. Every bounce is structurally dubious until the price firmly closes above them.

However, the optimistic side is still present. Not even remotely. Weeks of selling pressure were absorbed by Ethereum, which carved out a higher low and demonstrated that buyers are still present enough to push into resistance zones. The market did not collapse following the rejection; rather, it is stabilizing. The RSI is not overextended. This indicates that sentiment is not declining.

The next breakout might occur if ETH can maintain the $3,050-$3,150 support range and try again with more volume at the 50 EMA. The story is instantly turned around by a clear recovery of the 50 and 100 EMA, paving the way for $3,500 and higher.

Bitcoin's recovery possibility

The market is far from giving up on the long-term push toward $100,000, even in spite of the evident weakness of the previous month. That is fairly evident from the chart's structure: BTC is creating a rising local support line directly below the current price, and this trendline is doing more work than it appears.

Every time sellers attempt to drive the market lower, buyers intervene when the price is caught by that rising base. That is precisely what you would anticipate in a setting where the $100,000 macro target is still very much in effect.

Bitcoin remains trapped beneath a dense cluster of moving averages. Layered resistance is provided by the stacking of the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and 200 EMA above the market. However, the fact that Bitcoin has not collapsed is crucial in this situation. Instead of giving in, each rejection is followed by a measured retreat. It is accumulation behavior rather than distribution.

These bounces would not hold if the market were getting ready for a deeper breakdown, and the rising trendline would have already been lost. Since the RSI is in neutral territory, there is not much buying or selling pressure on Bitcoin. That is perfect for a base-building stage.

The market is subtly laying the groundwork for another attempt to rise above $95,000 and into the resistance zone that leads to six figures when you combine that with the steady volume profile; no panic exodus, no exhaustion spike.

There is no denying that getting $100,000 back will not be easy. A clean breakdown of the moving averages overhead is required. BTC's inability to break below its rising support indicates that the market is still anticipating a push. There is still room for a new rally as long as that trendline remains in place.