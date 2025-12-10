Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins are rising in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.57% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local support of $91,800. If a bounce off does not happen until tomorrow, traders may expect a level. breakout, followed by an ongoing correction to the $91,000 zone.

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $94,172 level. Until the rate is below that mark, there is still a chance to see a more profound drop.

However, if the price fixes above the resistance, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $96,000-$98,000 range.

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has enough strength for a sharp move. This is confirmed by the low volume. All in all, consolidation in the area of $91,000-$96,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $91,989 at press time.