Shiba Inu (SHIB): Removing Zero Possible, But There's a Big 'If'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu is once again circling around a well-known price range, and despite the muted tone of the overall market, the asset still has the ability to generate conjectures regarding a possible zero-removal rally. However, without a noticeable change in participation and trend, the current chart does not support blind optimism.

Advertisement

SHIB's recovery potential

The 20-day EMA, 50-day EMA and particularly the 100-day EMA are all stacked overhead and sloping downward, and SHIB is currently trapped beneath a multilayered resistance structure. That is typical downtrend behavior, and every bounce is susceptible to fading out until SHIB can firmly break above at least the 50-day EMA.

Volume reveals the same information. Overall participation has been declining for months despite sporadic spikes. In a situation where liquidity declines and market interest is low, you do not remove a zero. Zero-removal moves are momentum events that call for whale-coordinated accumulation, strong macro pushes or aggressive inflows. At the moment, none of those circumstances exist.

Still, there is hope for the setup. The $0.0000080-$0.0000083 support range, which has consistently drawn buyers, is where SHIB is stabilizing. The market is not collapsing, it is just stalling, as indicated by the RSI’s midrange holding and lack of significant bearish momentum. If buyers eventually take over, this kind of slow coil may become a base.

Advertisement

Requirement for growth

The big "if" is that SHIB requires a catalyst. A breakout above the $0.0000093-$0.0000095 zone is unlikely without a spike in volume, and a zero-removal rally is still unrealistic if that level is not cleared. Once that cluster is broken, the path opens up toward $0.0000107 and beyond, which are levels where momentum has the potential to truly snowball.

In other words, it is technically feasible to remove a zero, but the market requires evidence. The asset could fall back toward the mid-$0.0000070s if SHIB is unable to break above resistance in the near future. Investors should keep an eye on whale flows, volume and breakout attempts because a true zero-removal run can only materialize when these factors line up.