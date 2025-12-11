Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Removing Zero Possible, But There's a Big 'If'

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 10:53
    Shiba Inu's circling around the removal of a zero is certainly exhausting, but that event is what really matters the most now.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Removing Zero Possible, But There's a Big 'If'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is once again circling around a well-known price range, and despite the muted tone of the overall market, the asset still has the ability to generate conjectures regarding a possible zero-removal rally. However, without a noticeable change in participation and trend, the current chart does not support blind optimism.

    Advertisement

    SHIB's recovery potential

    The 20-day EMA, 50-day EMA and particularly the 100-day EMA are all stacked overhead and sloping downward, and SHIB is currently trapped beneath a multilayered resistance structure. That is typical downtrend behavior, and every bounce is susceptible to fading out until SHIB can firmly break above at least the 50-day EMA.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Volume reveals the same information. Overall participation has been declining for months despite sporadic spikes. In a situation where liquidity declines and market interest is low, you do not remove a zero. Zero-removal moves are momentum events that call for whale-coordinated accumulation, strong macro pushes or aggressive inflows. At the moment, none of those circumstances exist.

    HOT Stories
    Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin, CEO Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH), King of Altcoins, Is Back; Is XRP Ready for Price Jump? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Resistance Test
    BREAKING: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to Fed's Latest Rate Cut
    XRP and Bitcoin Get NYSE Listing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Activity Highest in Months, Ripple CTO Stunned by Solana — Crypto News Digest

    Still, there is hope for the setup. The $0.0000080-$0.0000083 support range, which has consistently drawn buyers, is where SHIB is stabilizing. The market is not collapsing, it is just stalling, as indicated by the RSI’s midrange holding and lack of significant bearish momentum. If buyers eventually take over, this kind of slow coil may become a base.

    Advertisement

    Requirement for growth

    The big "if" is that SHIB requires a catalyst. A breakout above the $0.0000093-$0.0000095 zone is unlikely without a spike in volume, and a zero-removal rally is still unrealistic if that level is not cleared. Once that cluster is broken, the path opens up toward $0.0000107 and beyond, which are levels where momentum has the potential to truly snowball.

    In other words, it is technically feasible to remove a zero, but the market requires evidence. The asset could fall back toward the mid-$0.0000070s if SHIB is unable to break above resistance in the near future. Investors should keep an eye on whale flows, volume and breakout attempts because a true zero-removal run can only materialize when these factors line up.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 10:27
    Ripple Effect? Strange $1,550,694,217 XRP Transfer Stuns Blockchain
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 7:53
    Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume as Market Awaits Crucial Catalyst
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 10:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Removing Zero Possible, But There's a Big 'If'
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 10:27
    Ripple Effect? Strange $1,550,694,217 XRP Transfer Stuns Blockchain
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 11, 2025 - 7:53
    Dogecoin Jumps 61% in Volume as Market Awaits Crucial Catalyst
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD