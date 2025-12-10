Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    2,204,312,787,879 SHIB Leave Coinbase Amid Rare Bullish Shiba Inu Price Setup: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 10/12/2025 - 15:16
    Over 2.2 trillion SHIB just left Coinbase for one wallet, landing at the exact moment the Shiba Inu coin price is holding its main support and setting up a rare upside scenario.
    Advertisement
    2,204,312,787,879 SHIB Leave Coinbase Amid Rare Bullish Shiba Inu Price Setup: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A series of on-chain transactions, documented by Arkham, pulled 2,204,312,787,879 SHIB out of Coinbase's "0xA9D" hot wallet and sent it all to one address, creating a cluster that is pretty unusual because of how big it is and how it happened. 

    Advertisement

    The transfers came in six pieces — from 11.7 billion SHIB to 584.6 billion SHIB per tranche — and at current pricing, the receiving wallet ended up sitting on about $18.76 million worth of SHIB. This matches the behavior of holders who prefer to take size off the exchange before market conditions change.

    The Shiba Inu coin is still stuck around $0.00000852, which the market has tested a bunch of times without breaking. Even though the chart is not showing a clear trend, there is a pattern of small dips followed by stabilization, and you can see this in both daily and intraday frames. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Ready to Unlock Solana, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 30% in Volume, SpaceX Moves $100 Million in Bitcoin While Elon Musk Stays Silent
    Saylor’s 'Buy Every Bitcoin' Strategy Mocked by Schiff
    XRP Gets Institutional Boost with Flagship Index
    Crypto Market Prediction: Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Divergence Printed, Ethereum (ETH) Scorching Local Resistance, Is XRP Downtrend Ending?
    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    Sellers tried to push the meme coin lower earlier in the week, but each move stalled before doing any damage, leaving SHIB stuck in a narrow range.

    Advertisement

    What's going on with SHIB on Coinbase?

    Coinbase's SHIB balance has been dropping all month, and these withdrawals are adding to expectations. The destination wallet is a new one and does not have a history of quick cash-outs, which makes it seem like these tokens are being prepared for fast rotation rather than being prepared for sales.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/10/2025 - 11:31
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Ready to Unlock Solana, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 30% in Volume, SpaceX Moves $100 Million in Bitcoin While Elon Musk Stays Silent
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    That is important because the market now has clean levels to watch: $0.00000860 as the level that keeps the ascending structure intact, $0.00000950 as the first real ceiling and $0.00001 as the point where the sentiment change awaits Shiba Inu.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:11
    One Million Reasons to Watch Bitcoin in 2026? Samson Mow Reveals Target
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:05
    Bitcoin Teases $100,000 Recovery, But There's a Death Cross Catch
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    CARV Deep Dive: Cashie 2.0 Integrated x402, Turning Social Capital Into On-Chain Value
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:16
    2,204,312,787,879 SHIB Leave Coinbase Amid Rare Bullish Shiba Inu Price Setup: Details
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:11
    One Million Reasons to Watch Bitcoin in 2026? Samson Mow Reveals Target
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 10, 2025 - 15:05
    Bitcoin Teases $100,000 Recovery, But There's a Death Cross Catch
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD