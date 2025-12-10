Ethereum's Game-Changing Move: $5,000 Target

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The chart finally shows a market that has stopped bleeding and begun to fight back, and Ethereum is about to enter a structurally critical phase. ETH has successfully reversed from the $2,700-$2,800 range after months of cascading sell pressure, printing a series of higher lows and pushing hard toward the cluster of moving averages overhead. At a time when Ethereum's fundamentals and whale behavior are aligning in a way the market has not seen in months, this is precisely the type of behavior that precedes significant trend shifts.

Ethereum's biggest battle

As a result of the rally, ETH has now reached its most significant ceiling, the 50-day EMA. This indicator has historically served as a turning point between breakout-driven momentum and midterm bearish continuation. In addition to being the level most likely to cause a degradation of the short-term rally, the price is currently pushing directly into it with convincing force.

Here, sellers who made it through the most recent reversal will be defending hard, and markets seldom break through a technical barrier like this without at least some hesitation. However, the resistance might prove to be short-lived not due to retail zeal, but rather to whale accumulation that keeps getting stronger below the surface.

ETH has landed

The decline in volumes that leaves little opportunity for misunderstanding has been purchased by large accounts. Tens of thousands of ETH are now loaded onto addresses with histories of realized profits totaling millions of dollars. They are aiming for a structural repricing rather than a dead-cat bounce.

This accumulation base serves as a liquidity anchor as well as a vote of confidence. Any short-term decline is more likely to find solid support than to cause a complete retrace if whales are prepared to buy heavily into the 50 EMA. A long-awaited break in the pattern of lower highs and lower lows has already occurred in the market in the form of a massive momentum pivot.

The market structure is pointing upward, volume is increasing, price strength is returning and whales are building significant exposure, so $5,000 is no longer a fantasy target but rather a real technical trajectory. Although the game-changing move by Ethereum has not yet been confirmed, the setup is at last moving in the right direction.