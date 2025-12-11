Advertisement
    Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin, CEO Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 5:17
    Strategy CEO Fong Lee has not ruled out selling Bitcoin if there is prolonged crypto winter .
    Strategy Might Sell Bitcoin, CEO Says
    During a recent interview with Schwab Network, Fong Lee, chief executive officer at business intelligence firm Strategy, did not rule out selling the company’s Bitcoin holdings. 

    Lee has stressed that paying the dividends is a higher priority. 

    “All that said, what’s important is paying our dividends, more important than not selling Bitcoin,” he said. 

    If the Bitcoin price were to go down by 50%, Strategy could use Bitcoin to pay our dividends through about 2065. 

    A long-term bet 

    That said, Lee has emphasised that Bitcoin is a core part of Strategy’s long-term plan. 

    “Bitcoin is always an important purchase and a good buy for us at any point in time,” he said. 

    The mammoth purchase announced this week was timed based on internal financial stability measures and favorable stock liquidity. 

    Lee has also steadied that Strategy is focused on the cryptocurrency’s long-term performance instead of short-term volatility. 

    “For the last 5 years, I think what we’ve been doing is bullish for the Bitcoin market and so we don’t think about it week to week,” he added. 

    MSCI concerns

    As reported by U.Today, submitted a letter this morning in response to MSCI’s proposal to exclude companies that have greater than 50% of their assets in digital assets.

    It has argued that the potential exclusion would be “discriminatory.”

    During the Schwab interview, Lee also described the proposal as “misinformed” and “misguided”.

    “It just seems early to make a decision that digital assets shouldn’t be an area that people should invest in,” he said.

