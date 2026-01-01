Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are dominating over buyers at the beginning of 2026, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $2,971 and the resistance at $2,993. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. The volume keeps going down, which means the rate of the main altcoin has not accumulated enough strength yet.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2,950-$3,050 is the more likely scenario over the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is trading within the previous bar, confirming the absence of bulls' and bears' strength. All in all, traders are unlikely to see increased volatility soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,984 at press time.