Crypto Market Prediction: Two Big Bitcoin (BTC) Barriers, Best XRP Price Timeframe at the Start of 2026, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Having a Calm New Year

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The market is relatively calm prior to the entry of the new year. Most assets are calmly sitting at their local support levels, which makes them eligible for a reversal upward as soon as bulls wake up in 2026. There is also a strong possibility that things will not normalize as quickly as we would expect them to.

Shiba Inu remains calm

Shiba Inu is notably quiet as the new year approaches. The price of SHIB has slowed and settled into a small range around the $0.000007 level following months of continuous downward pressure. There are no aggressive rebounds, no sharp sell-offs and no indications of panic.

Rather, the market is pausing which is much less dramatic. In terms of price behavior, SHIB is still below its major moving averages, indicating that the overall trend is still weak. However, volatility is significantly shifting. In comparison to previous months, daily price swings have become much more constrained, and volume has decreased. When buyers and sellers take a step back and wait for more clear signals, this type of low-volatility environment typically arises.

Long-term declines frequently result in fatigue rather than an abrupt turnaround. Sellers are no longer aggressively lowering prices, but buyers are also not in a rush to intervene. Even though it appears uninteresting at first, this balance produces stability. SHIB is not an exception to the general trend of decreased participation in the cryptocurrency market during the New Year.

Advertisement

Price action becomes more predictable; many traders cut back on their exposure and liquidity. It makes sense for SHIB to move sideways in this situation. It is more indicative of caution than fear. Investors should expect this calm to last in the near future.

The market is probably going to stay range-bound as long as SHIB remains above recent lows. Rather than a sudden stand-alone catalyst, any significant move will likely require a return of volume and a stronger overall market direction.

Larger moves are frequently preceded by low volatility, though. The market can regain momentum during this quiet period even though there is not a clear indication of a breakout. SHIB may lay the groundwork for a future recovery if buying interest gradually recovers.

Advertisement

If not, as long as selling pressure is kept to a minimum, the downside risk is restricted. As of right now, Shiba Inu is wrapping up the year peacefully. The quiet New Year is not a sign of a collapsing market but rather of one catching its breath.

Bitcoin facing two barriers

The market will have to make a choice sooner rather than later as Bitcoin approaches an important technical zone. The 26 EMA and the 50 EMA on the daily chart are two significant barriers that are difficult to ignore as Bitcoin is stabilizing following a steep decline from recent highs. Following a turbulent decline, Bitcoin is currently trading in a compressed range.

Although it appears controlled, the bounce is weak. The 26 EMA and 50 EMA are both sloping downward and converging above the current price, which makes this significant. These moving averages frequently function as dynamic resistance during corrective phases particularly, following strong trend exhaustion.

They are more than just lines on a chart. Short-to-medium-term momentum is represented by the 26 EMA. A clear break above it would indicate that buyers are taking back control and that the most recent decline might have been a brief shakeout.

The 50 EMA, a significantly heavier barrier, is located above it. This level typically indicates whether an asset is experiencing a healthy correction or entering a more severe bearish phase. The likelihood of another leg down rises sharply if BTC is unable to break and hold above both of these averages.

Such stacked resistance zones are rarely disregarded by markets. Here speed is just as dangerous as rejection. If Bitcoin is forced below these levels once more, selling pressure could pick up speed as sidelined bears regain confidence and late buyers leave.

In comparison to prior rallies, volume patterns already indicate that upside participation is thinner. Conversely, a clear breakout above the 26 and 50 EMA would quickly alter the story. It might pave the way for fresh upward momentum by demonstrating that buyers are powerful enough to absorb supply and defend higher prices.

XRP still on support

By examining XRP over the course of a week , the current price movement can be properly understood. The market continues to appear heavy and aimless on shorter time frames. On the weekly chart, however, XRP is positioned precisely where long-term choices are typically made: at a historically significant support zone that has served as a basis in earlier cycles. XRP went into a protracted corrective phase following an explosive upside move earlier in the year.

The price has now returned to the rising long-term averages as a result of that correction, including the 50-week and 100-week structures, which typically distinguish between trend failures and healthy pullbacks. These levels are holding up so far. This is far more important than short-term volatility. Instead of collapsing, the weekly candles display compression.

When distribution ends and accumulation starts, a market usually looks like this. It is not glamorous and does not yield immediate results, but it is how long-term recoveries are constructed. That view is supported by volume behavior.

This type of low-volume drift close to support frequently precedes a larger directional move on the weekly chart once confidence recovers. Structure is an additional crucial aspect. The correction has not completely disrupted XRP's long-term trend . The asset is still technically positioned for a recovery scenario rather than a complete trend reset because higher-cycle support is still in place.

A major warning would be given if this zone were lost, but that has not happened. Right now, this timeline may be the most helpful for investors. While noise dominates the daily and intraday charts, the weekly chart reveals XRP's actual position within the larger cycle.