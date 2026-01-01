Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly falling on the first day of the new year, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.41% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is breaking the local resistance of $87,881. If buyers can hold the initiative and keep the price above that mark, the growth is likely to continue to the $88,500 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less bullish. The price of the main crypto has not bounced off far from the support at $86,561.

The volume is also low, which means traders might not see sharp ups or downs by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is neutral. The rate of BTC is in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $80,836 and the resistance at $94,172. As neither side is dominating, consolidation in the area of $85,000-$90,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $87,906 at press time.