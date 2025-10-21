Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Is Back, Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Bears at $110,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ramp Deletes Zero

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are suddenly taking control of the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin easily breaking through bearish liquidity and setting itself up for a potential rapid comeback, while Shiba Inu removes an excessive zero from its price as ETH is back above $4,000.

Marking important retrace

Following weeks of extreme volatility, and a brief decline below important support levels, Ethereum is now recovering well. With a significant reversal from recent lows near $3,600, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has recovered, and it is currently trading above $4,000 after rising more than 2% in the last day.

Ethereum’s recovery occurs as it finds support at the 200-day moving average, a critical technical indicator that frequently indicates the direction of long-term trends. The fact that ETH was able to recover from that point indicates that traders and investors have newfound confidence.

Additionally, the price has returned above the 50-day EMA, supporting the idea that the bearish momentum may be waning. Increased buying activity is indicated by volume indicators, and stronger green candles that have emerged in recent sessions may indicate that accumulation is starting. Indicating that the short-term trend may continue upward if buyers maintain the pressure, the RSI has also begun to rise from oversold territory.

From a wider angle, Ethereum’s tenacity might also be a reflection of the recovering mood on the cryptocurrency market following a week of significant liquidations. The fact that Bitcoin has stabilized above $107,000 suggests that risk appetite is returning, which is good news for ETH and other large-cap assets.

In the future, Ethereum will encounter resistance in the $4,200-$4,300 range. The $4,500 level, and possibly even the $4,800 level from earlier this year, could be retested if there is a confirmed breakout above this zone. Preserving the current bullish momentum on the downside requires keeping support above $3,900.

In summary, recent price movements for Ethereum indicate that it is still very much in the game. The market has steadied itself again, and for the time being, ETH is firmly back in the public eye as bulls’ momentum continues to shift.

Bitcoin's volatility back on track

Bitcoin has made an amazing recovery following a terrible week of volatility and significant liquidations. It has risen back above $110,000 and successfully broken through the short-term bearish control that has dominated the market since last Friday’s crash. With the move, sentiment has significantly changed, and liquidity is now returning to bullish territory.

After locating solid support close to the 200-day moving average — a historically dependable barrier for long-term holders —Bitcoin began to recover. After dipping below $106,000 for a brief period, the asset swiftly recovered, sparking a surge in short liquidations and fresh interest from buyers.

Bitcoin has increased by almost 3% in the last day, recovering the $110,000 mark, and leveling off just below important resistance at $113,000-$114,000. With a group of stop orders and leveraged short positions located between $112,000 and $115,000, on-chain and orderbook data indicate that liquidity concentration has increased. Bitcoin may surge toward $118,000-$120,000 if it can break through this zone, which might spark a new round of short-covering activity.

Technically speaking, the RSI has bounced back from oversold territory, suggesting that the strength of the bearish pressure may be ending. A rise in trading volume further supports the idea that the bounce is the beginning of a structural recovery rather than merely a dead cat move.

To verify a long-term upward trend, Bitcoin must maintain above $108,000 in the upcoming days. Traders ought to keep an eye out for consolidation between $110,000 and $114,000 in the near future. A market-wide resurgence of confidence and a potential retest of prior highs could result from a breakout above this range.

At $110,000, the bears’ hold has finally been broken, and Bitcoin seems to have turned the short-term script around for the time being.

Shiba Inu recovery here

Shiba Inu has finally shown substantial signs of recovery after several weeks of decline and uncertainty. This comes with a symbolic win for holders: the price of SHIB no longer has a zero. A psychological milestone that many in the community have been closely monitoring was reached when the meme-inspired cryptocurrency recovered above $0.00001000.

This recovery was not unexpected. A region of historical demand and oversold RSI readings coincided with the $0.00000900 level, where SHIB found firm footing. Buyer intervention helped the recovery pick up steam, igniting a recent rally of over 5%. Additionally, the volume increased marginally, indicating that the asset is gradually regaining its reputation.

Technically speaking, if SHIB can maintain this level and close above the 20-day moving average, its move above $0.00001000 suggests a short-term trend reversal. The next resistance, which could decide whether this recovery develops into a long-term uptrend, is located around $0.00001120. The more important barrier is located around $0.00001250.

The recovery of the cryptocurrency market as a whole has also contributed. Capital started to move back into mid-cap altcoins as Bitcoin and Ethereum recovered important psychological thresholds, with SHIB profiting from the resurgence of speculative activity. Retail traders’ optimism is further bolstered by on-chain data, suggesting that large wallet addresses, or whales, have resumed accumulation.