Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $716,000,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB): Shocking Exchange Reserves Are Not What You Think

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 10:50
    Shiba Inu is showing shocking exchange reserves that might fool you at first sight.
    Advertisement
    $716,000,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB): Shocking Exchange Reserves Are Not What You Think
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The on-chain data for Shiba Inu appears concerning at first. Concerns about impending sell pressure and the lack of a genuine bullish catalyst are immediately raised by the fact that more than $716 million worth of SHIB is presently sitting on centralized exchanges. But this headline figure is much more deceptive than it seems, and assessing SHIB's current situation requires knowing what lies behind it.

    Liquidity is not there

    The $716 million amount is a mark-to-market valuation rather than the amount of capital that could actually be absorbed or liquidated without significantly affecting the price. In comparison to assets with comparable notional valuations, Shiba Inu's order books are still comparatively thin.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In reality, effective liquidity would rapidly collapse if a sizable portion of those exchange-held tokens were to move at once. Because of this, the actual usable liquidity behind that $716 million is probably closer to $100-200 million given the state of the market. Beyond that range, price discovery becomes chaotic rather than orderly and slippage becomes severe.

    HOT Stories
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal

    Shiba Inu's attempt to recover

    After a decline, SHIB is making small attempts at price stabilization. The asset struggles beneath heavier resistance zones defined by mid- and long-term EMAs, but it was able to recover from local lows and briefly reclaim short-term moving averages.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/11/2026 - 00:01
    'XRP Is Oversold,' Analyst Reveals but Shares Potential Target
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    This behavior is more indicative of relief buying than a verified reversal of the trend. Although momentum indicators show strength in the short term, they are still far from indicating a long-term bullish structure.

    This caution is reinforced by exchange metrics. Tokens are still easily accessible for sale in the event that sentiment declines because reserves are still trending upward. There hasn't been a clear shift in netflows into persistent outflows, which would typically indicate accumulation or longer-term holding behavior.

    Advertisement

    Rather than conviction, activity suggests opportunistic trading. The most important lesson is that while large exchange reserves are not inherently bullish, they are also not always a death sentence.

    The $716 million amount overstates how deep SHIB's market actually is. Shiba Inu is still structurally vulnerable until reserves start to significantly decline and the price begins to hold above crucial moving averages with volume support.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:16
    Giustra: Bitcoin Is 'Speculative Experiment'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:07
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:50
    $716,000,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB): Shocking Exchange Reserves Are Not What You Think
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:16
    Giustra: Bitcoin Is 'Speculative Experiment'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:07
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 9:09
    Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move 2,000 BTC
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 8:17
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:50
    $716,000,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB): Shocking Exchange Reserves Are Not What You Think
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:16
    Giustra: Bitcoin Is 'Speculative Experiment'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:07
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD