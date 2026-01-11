XRP Ledger Loses 99% of Activity in 48 Hours: Should You Be Worried?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

At first glance it seems disastrous to say that XRP Ledger activity fell by 99% in just 48 hours. It is actually much less dramatic than it looks, and considering the timing, it is not especially out of the ordinary. Over the course of a weekend, when liquidity and transactional activity typically dry up in both traditional and cryptocurrency markets, there was a significant decline in the volume of payments.

XRP's current pressure

Market-making flows, cross-border settlement testing and institutional usage all have a significant impact on XRP's payment volume. These flows are not dispersed equally over the course of the week. Weekend absences by major players can cause reported activity to plummet without indicating structural network damage. On paper, a 99% decline seems drastic, but context is important.

The baseline prior to the decline was higher, and the comparison window highlights the impact of inactivity rather than true network abandonment. From a pricing standpoint, XRP is acting precisely as one might anticipate in these circumstances. A recent attempt at recovery from local lows is depicted on the chart, followed by hesitation close to important moving averages.

Volume picture is not fair

Although the price is holding above short-term support, it is still capped below significant resistance zones, especially around longer-term EMAs. This interpretation is supported by volume, which is thin, erratic and prone to abrupt spikes typical of weekend trading.

The instability that results from low liquidity is the true risk here, not the brief decline in network activity. Price fluctuations may become exaggerated in both directions when volume is limited. For this reason, during times like these, investors should anticipate noise, phony breakouts and sudden pullbacks. A shift in XRP's overall perspective is not necessarily reflected in any of those actions.

In the past, once the week starts and institutional flows resume, XRP Ledger activity usually quickly returns to normal. Payments volume typically recovers more quickly than the price, giving an early indication that participation is resuming.

There isn't much cause for concern unless the decline in activity continues into the middle of the trading week. To put it briefly, a 99% decline in activity over a 48-hour period sounds alarming but it is primarily a timing problem.