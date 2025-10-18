AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ethereum (ETH) to Lose $3,000? It's Coming

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 4:00
    Ethereum will most likely fail to regain bullish momentum in the short term, but there is always a chance for a rapid reversal.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    One of the most important times for Ethereum in 2025 is upon us. A decline below $3,000 is becoming more likely, as the asset teeters on the brink of a more severe correction following last week’s violent crypto-wide liquidation event.

    More declines for Ethereum?

    In the wake of Friday’s crash, the market is bruised. Market data shows that, in just one day, over $1.02 billion were liquidated, wiping out almost 310,000 traders. Over $269 million in forced positions were caused by Ethereum alone, making it the second-highest amount after Bitcoin. While excessive leverage was successfully flushed out, the event also destroyed short-term market structure, making ETH susceptible to additional declines.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    From a technical standpoint, Ethereum is clearly running out of steam. Having failed to break above $4,200, the asset experienced a significant reversal and is currently trading close to $3,730, falling below the 100-day moving average for the first time in months. At the 200-day MA, which has held so far at $3,500, is the next significant dynamic support. If that fails, ETH might go into a protracted downward trend, with $3,000 being the next reasonable target.

    Ethereum's brief reversal

    Strong bearish momentum and little buying interest are evident in the RSI’s decline below 40. This trend is further supported by volume; the most recent candles exhibit strong sell-side dominance, indicating that institutions and whales may be reducing their risk in anticipation of future volatility. This change in sentiment was brought on by Friday’s crash.

    The rejection of Bitcoin at $120,000 set off a chain reaction, causing tremors in the altcoin market. Ethereum’s leveraged long positions were especially concentrated, which exacerbated the collapse, according to liquidation data. The market tone is still defensive, even though ETH might experience brief respite above $3,500.

    Ethereum is likely to break through $3,000, a level that could redefine the midterm trend unless buying strength quickly returns. In short, the recent meltdown may be more than a temporary correction, and Ethereum’s bull run has stalled. The decline toward $3,000 — or even lower — appears inevitable if sentiment does not change soon.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction
