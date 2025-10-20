BREAKING: Strategy Announces One of Its Smallest Bitcoin Purchases

Business intelligence firm Strategy has announced one of its smallest Bitcoin purchases to date.

The company has acquired only $18.8 million worth of additional BTC, with some community members speculating about whether Saylor is out of cash.

This is the company's smallest Bitcoin purchase since August. In March, the company also announced a $10.7 million purchase.

It is worth noting that the company announced its biggest purchases of the year in July and August ($2.5 billion and $2.46 billion, worth of Bitcoin, respectively).

Most recently, however, it has logged three rather underwhelming purchases under $30 million in a row. Such sums are highly unlikely to impress the Bitcoin community, which has become quite blasé about Saylor's announcement.

Approaching the 650,00 BTC milestone

Strategy still boasts an enormous Bitcoin fortune of 640,418 BTC ($71 billion). The most recent purchase brings it a tad closer to the much-coveted 650,000 BTC milestone.

However, it remains to be seen when the above-mentioned mark will actually be reached, considering that Strategy's recent purchases have dramatically shrunk in size.

The company's premium to net asset value (NAV) has seen a swift decline over the past two months amid concerns about share dilution.