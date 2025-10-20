AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Big Week': Bitwise Exec Reacts as Bitcoin, Ethereum Head for London Stock Exchange

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 13:47
    This follows a ban lifted earlier in October.
    Advertisement
    'Big Week': Bitwise Exec Reacts as Bitcoin, Ethereum Head for London Stock Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In major news, U.K. retail investors will be able to access Bitwise crypto ETPs referencing Bitcoin and Ethereum on the London Stock Exchange from Oct. 21, following the FCA’s decision to lift its retail access restrictions.

    Advertisement

    Bradley Duke, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Bitwise, spotlights this milestone in a recent tweet: "Big week this week for UK retail investors. From tomorrow morning, UK retail investors will be able to trade, once again, Crypto ETPs. In preparation for this, Bitwise has 4 ETPs ready." The "direction of travel is clear for crypto," Duke added.

    A new rule from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which took effect on Oct. 8, now allows retail investors in the U.K. to buy crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs). The FCA had prohibited retail access to crypto ETNs in 2021, citing investor protection concerns, but has recently lifted the ban, allowing access provided the ETNs are listed on recognized, FCA-approved U.K.-based exchanges.

    Advertisement

    Big week ahead

    Bitwise crypto ETPs referencing Bitcoin and Ethereum on the London Stock Exchange: two Bitcoin ETPs, one Physical Ethereum ETP and one Ethereum Staking ETP would be tradable starting from Oct. 21.

    These listings for Bitwise mark the first time U.K. retail investors can gain exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through exchange-traded products listed on a U.K. Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE), coinciding with the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) decision to remove restrictions on retail access to crypto ETPs.

    The launch of the four products gives retail investors access to the four Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, which Bitwise listed on the London Stock Exchange in April.

    This follows a similar move by BlackRock, 21Shares and WisdomTree, whose ETPs have begun trading on the London Stock Exchange, in line with the lifting of the ban.

    #Bitwise #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 13:18
    XRP Ledger Turns AWS Crash into Case for More Decentralization
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) up 988% in Only 24 Hours: This Is Crucial
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Turtle Raises an Additional $5.5M to Expand Its Liquidity Distribution Network
    Orochi Network and SOOHO.IO to Build Stablecoin Cross-border Payment Infrastructure, Advancing RWA Adoption for Institutions
    Jupiter Launches Ultra V3 – The Ultimate Trading Engine for Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 13:47
    'Big Week': Bitwise Exec Reacts as Bitcoin, Ethereum Head for London Stock Exchange
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 13:18
    XRP Ledger Turns AWS Crash into Case for More Decentralization
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 12:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) up 988% in Only 24 Hours: This Is Crucial
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all