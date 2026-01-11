Advertisement
    Ambitious 11,557,546 XRP Goal Set for 2026: Here's What It Is About

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 11:46
    The XRP community has set a 2026 liquidity goal of 11,557,546 tokens for its AMM system, marking a baseline for expanding DeFi tools, stablecoin support and FX-style routing.
    Ambitious 11,557,546 XRP Goal Set for 2026: Here's What It Is About
    The XRP Ledger (XRPL) community has set a target of 11,557,546 XRP for its Automated Market Maker (AMM) system heading into 2026, according to metrics tracked by the XRPL AMM dashboard.

    Basically, that target shows the current amount of XRP that is all spread out across the network's native decentralized exchange infrastructure, and it is pretty much seen as the bare minimum for more DeFi development.

    As of this week, XRPL's AMM supports 24,643 active liquidity pools, 21,296 XRP trading pairs and 15,733 unique tokens. The total amount, which is about $24.1 million based on XRP's current price of $2.09, translates to just over 2.1% of the asset's 24-hour trading volume, which stands at $1.12 billion.

    Since Q3, 2025, the figure has been stuck in a range between 11.3 million and 12.8 million XRP, with some ups and downs.

    According to some big-name XRPL contributors like Vet, the lack of movement in liquidity is a sign of the market becoming more stable. But it is also an opportunity for the AMM ecosystem to grow.

    What's coming for XRP DeFi?

    Proposals under review include technical adjustments to support single-sided liquidity provision, particularly for stablecoins, as well as enhancements to autobridging mechanics for FX-style on-chain routing.

    These changes are critical to increasing depth and usability without relying on custodial platforms.

    The 11.5 million XRP benchmark is now a key checkpoint for the XRPL DeFi stack. Over the next two quarters, developers are planning to start testing new applications that target stablecoin corridors and liquidity optimization.

    No official foundation-led funding initiatives have been announced yet.

