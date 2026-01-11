Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 10:07
    A Shiba Inu team member has shed light on "Shib Owes You," a recovery system for the Shibarium ecosystem.
    Advertisement
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a year-end letter, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya spoke about a recovery plan for Shibarium users following the hack incident in September.

    Advertisement

    Dhairya mentioned "SOU," which means "Shib Owes You," a system that intends to make affected Shibarium users whole.

    In this system, every affected user has an SOU NFT, which is an on-chain, verifiable record of exactly what the Shiba Inu ecosystem owes them. The SOU is not a promise in a database somewhere but a cryptographic proof that Shibarium users own a claim, recorded permanently on the Ethereum blockchain.

    HOT Stories
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Risks Becoming $2 Stablecoin, Coinbase Reveals 4 Proofs of Crypto Reset, '$10,000 Zcash' Advocate Ends Speculation on ZEC Developers' Scandal

    The SOU tracks a principal amount, which is the value still owed to Shibarium users. When payouts happen, the principal goes down, as well as when donations come in from the community. Users will also be able to verify their original claim, what has been received and what is left. The SOUs can also be merged, split or transferred.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu team member sheds light on SOUs

    In a tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie shares a personal explanation about SOUs. According to Lucie, the "Shib Owes You" has two layers, an official one and another, which is community-powered.

    The official layer marks the SOU NFTs on Ethereum, which is the Shiba Inu team system. These NFTs represent what people lost in the Plasma Bridge exploit. In addition, they are on-chain, auditable and dynamic, defining exactly who is owed what. The SOU NFTs on Ethereum, according to Lucie, represent the accounting layers but do not raise money as they track the debt.

    Advertisement

    The second one, which is the community recovery layer, so far has one project (Woofswap) committed to it. This represents SOU on the BSC chains. Lucie clarifies that this is not a replacement for the NFTs but rather a liquidity and fee generation mechanism. Its role, according to Lucie, is to create volume and generate fees as part of activity geared toward recovery and ecosystem support.

    Lucie explains further that the SOU on BSC represents the Shiba Inu community support for recovery. It is not an IOU, nor a claim nor an official SHIB product. Rather, it is a funding rail that can direct trading activity toward donations and rebuilding.

    While SOU NFTs on Ethereum are the truth layer, on the BSC chain, it is the liquidity engine; one represents what is owed, while the other helps generate funds.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 9:09
    Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move 2,000 BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 8:17
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:07
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 9:09
    Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move 2,000 BTC
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 8:17
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 0:01
    'XRP Is Oversold,' Analyst Reveals but Shares Potential Target
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 10, 2026 - 16:56
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Lost 26% in Just 1 Week as ECC Quits
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 10:07
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 9:09
    Satoshi-Era Whale Wakes Up to Move 2,000 BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 8:17
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD