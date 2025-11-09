Cardano's Hoskinson: 2026 to Be 'Beast' Year for Crypto

Advertisement

Charles Hoskinson, chief executive officer at Cardano developer Input Output Global, has predicted that 2026 will be "a beast year" for crypto.

He has stated that the most exciting part about RealFi (real-world financial services) is that the returns come from microfinance and can be converted into Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC) or other assets automatically.

RealFi platforms typically target underserved individuals and businesses, offering them small-scale loans. The interest that those clients receive links blockchain to real-world finance.

False promises?

That said, X users do not appear to be swayed by Hoskinson's bullishness. One user has urged the Cardano co-founder to stop giving users false promises.

"Absolutely nothing of what you wrote is going to happen in 2026," another commentator stated.

"It's always tomorrow with you," one more X user quipped in response to Hoskinson's comment.

The desperation within the community is palpable, given that ADA is down a whopping 81.9% from its all-time high, currently trading at $0.5589.

Hoskinson's $250,000 Bitcoin prediction

Hoskinson has publicly predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $250,000 in late 2025 or early 2026 on numerous occasions.

However, this prediction now seems to be out of reach, given that the leading cryptocurrency is currently struggling to hold the $100,000 level.

According to Polymarket bettors, there is only a 30% chance of Bitcoin hitting $150,000 by June 2026.