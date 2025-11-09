AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano's Hoskinson: 2026 to Be 'Beast' Year for Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 9/11/2025 - 10:00
    Input Output Global CEO Charles Hoskinson has predicted that 2026 will be a "beast year" for crypto, but the community does not seem to be excited.
    Advertisement
    Cardano's Hoskinson: 2026 to Be 'Beast' Year for Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Charles Hoskinson, chief executive officer at Cardano developer Input Output Global, has predicted that 2026 will be "a beast year" for crypto.

    He has stated that the most exciting part about RealFi (real-world financial services) is that the returns come from microfinance and can be converted into Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC) or other assets automatically.

    RealFi platforms typically target underserved individuals and businesses, offering them small-scale loans. The interest that those clients receive links blockchain to real-world finance.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Profit Realization Surges by 240%
    Ripple Effect: Will XRP Price Decouple From Bitcoin?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?
    Fidelity's Timmer Expects Bitcoin to Rally After Gold

    False promises?

    That said, X users do not appear to be swayed by Hoskinson's bullishness. One user has urged the Cardano co-founder to stop giving users false promises.

    Advertisement

    "Absolutely nothing of what you wrote is going to happen in 2026," another commentator stated.

    "It's always tomorrow with you," one more X user quipped in response to Hoskinson's comment.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/08/2025 - 15:00
    Cardano Founder Reveals Key Plans for Midnight, What's In for ADA?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The desperation within the community is palpable, given that ADA is down a whopping 81.9% from its all-time high, currently trading at $0.5589.

    Hoskinson's $250,000 Bitcoin prediction

    Hoskinson has publicly predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $250,000 in late 2025 or early 2026 on numerous occasions.

    However, this prediction now seems to be out of reach, given that the leading cryptocurrency is currently struggling to hold the $100,000 level.

    According to Polymarket bettors, there is only a 30% chance of Bitcoin hitting $150,000 by June 2026.

    That said, Hoskinson's bullishness is not completely unfounded. As reported by U.Today, banking giant JPMorgan recently predicted that the cryptocurrency could surge to $170,000 next year.

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 8:59
    Schiff on Bitcoin: Sell It Now
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 7:55
    XRP Profit Realization Surges by 240%
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 10:00
    Cardano's Hoskinson: 2026 to Be 'Beast' Year for Crypto
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 8:59
    Schiff on Bitcoin: Sell It Now
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 7:55
    XRP Profit Realization Surges by 240%
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all