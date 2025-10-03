AdvertisementAdvert.
    Cardano Founder Makes Bitcoin 2026 Prediction: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 13:59
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reveals mega Bitcoin prediction for 2026
    Cardano Founder Makes Bitcoin 2026 Prediction: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed his prediction for Bitcoin in the coming year of 2026. Speaking with Bloomberg at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Asia’s flagship digital asset conference, Hoskinson predicts Bitcoin to be around $250,000 by mid-2026.

    In a tweet, Cardanians, a Cardano-focused community X account, shares the Cardano founder's Bitcoin prediction, noting that clear regulations, institutional involvement and the Magnificent 7 integrating crypto will drive growth.

    Reacting to the recent sell-off that hit the market in late September, Hoskinson refers to it as a healthy correction, describing it as a "quick pit stop at the gas station before the long road trip."

    Asked where cryptocurrencies go next, Hoskinson stated that demand remains incredibly strong, saying, "We got a lot of things to look forward to. The Clarity Act is likely going to get passed and that's going to bring a lot of institutional players."

    Hoskinson added that end-user growth and strong institutional demand remain strong for Bitcoin, reiterating his prediction of Bitcoin reaching $250,000 by mid-2026.

    Billion users coming to cryptocurrency

    Hoskinson predicts a massive wave of adoption coming to the crypto market, given current institutional involvement and regulatory advancements, such as the upcoming Clarity Act.  

    The Cardano founder predicts another half-billion to a billion users entering the crypto space as the Magnificent Seven come in and integrate crypto into their platforms.

    "We're already starting to see the banks come in because of the Genius Act," Hoskinson noted, adding that these create unpredictable disruptions, being a different kind of capital than the usual retail cycles.

    In this light, Hoskinson doubles down on his bold Bitcoin prediction: "So in terms of price, I still firmly believe that Bitcoin is probably going to peak somewhere around 250,000 sometime next year, and next year it's middle of next year, probably about middle of next year."

    Bitcoin reaching $250,000 would mark a 107% increase from its current price of $120,449.

    #Bitcoin #Cardano #Charles Hoskinson #Bitcoin Price Prediction
