Cardano Founder Reveals Key Plans for Midnight, What's In for ADA?

Cardano's privacy-focused chain Midnight is getting close to its official launch, with the road map to be discussed at the upcoming Midnight summit Nov. 17, according to Cardano's founder Charles Hoskinson.

In a recent video clip posted on his official X account captioned "Midnight community," Hoskinson revealed excitement about Midnight, which he refers to as his "second kid," with Cardano being the first.

The Cardano founder made known his intention to start a podcast called the Night Shift, which will be all about Midnight and will be released weekly. He hopes to get this started by January.

A Midnight Ambassador program is also underway, the Cardano founder stated. Hoskinson highlighted Zcash's 1,200% surge since the start of the year, noting that the focus of the market is now shifting toward privacy.

As reported, Hoskinson indicated that privacy is the big thing now in the cryptocurrency sector and stands to be the narrative of value appreciation this cycle.

Hoskinson stated the next 90 days would be crucial, with Midnight set to define its culture. In related news, the Midnight summit hackathon scheduled for Nov. 17 to 19 is now open for applications with $25,000 in total prizes.

What's in for ADA?

Hoskinson says Bitcoin, as well as Cardano, are not going anywhere. The Cardano founder highlighted major updates coming for Cardano in the year 2026. Leios has made significant progress and has evolved from an idea to a comprehensive CIP, with a dedicated team committed to delivering it by 2026.

He noted that Cardano remains one of the biggest experiments for decentralized governance, adding that many upgrades are coming to the Cardano constitution in the days ahead.

Hoskinson also highlighted remarkable progress to be made in Bitcoin DeFi in 2026, noting Cardano's destiny being tied to Bitcoin.

The Cardano founder earlier revealed an alternative Chainlink plan underway, with several other oracles in the pipeline to integrate alongside 100 other partners, thanks to Midnight.