JPMorgan Suddenly Turns Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Recent Crash

Advertisement

Banking behemoth JPMorgan has suddenly turned bullish on Bitcoin, predicting that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially reach $170,000 within the next six months.

The banking giant now believes that Bitcoin is actually undervalued against gold after persistently underperforming through 2025. The aforementioned price target is actually volatility-adjusted.

It has also pointed to recent deleveraging in Bitcoin futures as one of the key reasons behind its sudden optimism.

JPMorgan also argues that market participants should not read too much into Bitcoin ETF inflows. Even though some investors are selling, the outflows still pale in comparison to recent inflows.

Advertisement

The bullish prediction made by the largest US bank comes after the top cryptocurrency recently plunged below $100,000.

Crypto is becoming "mainstream"

In the meantime, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley claims that crypto is becoming a mainstream asset class.

He sees 2025 as the start of a new chapter for the fledgling industry, which is now coming of age.

However, growing institutional adoption can also be seen as a bearish factor. As reported by U.Today, Galaxy Digital recently substantially lowered its Bitcoin price target to $120,000, citing the fact that Bitcoin has entered its "maturity era" as one of the reasons behind the decision.

"Crypto is real"

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has seemingly changed his tune on crypto, arguing that it is "real" at the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in Riyadh.

Dimon is, of course, known as one of the most ardent Bitcoin critics. Earlier, he described the cryptocurrency as a "fraud" and a "pet rock."