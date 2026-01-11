Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP: $3 by End of January?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 11/01/2026 - 15:31
    Binance's top traders are now 300% more bullish on XRP, with 76% of them holding long positions — it is only logical to ask if a $3 breakout could be in play before January wraps.
    Advertisement
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP: $3 by End of January?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is hot again after Binance's top trader metrics revealed a heavy bias: 76.16% of the best accounts are holding long, with only 23.84% still betting against it. The long/short account ratio has shot up to 3.19, which is one of the most bullish positions in months.

    Advertisement

    Even more importantly, the position-based ratio also climbed to 1.97, showing that this is not just a crowd of sidelined bulls — these accounts are actually sizing up on XRP.

    Article image
    Source: Binance

    Just a few days ago, XRP bounced off the $1.80 zone and got back up to the $2.10 level, but the price is still pretty low compared to the early January time when it almost broke through to $2.40.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.16% of XRP Market Cap Disappears in ETFs, New Shiba Inu Trillionaire Absorbs 1,923,043,775,311 SHIB on Coinbase, 'Perfect Stablecoin Secret' Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin
    Is X Banning Crypto Posts? Elon Musk's Social Media Becomes Hostile to CT
    Crypto Market Review: Will Bitcoin Hold $90,000 Over the Weekend? Don't Write XRP off Here, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000+ Surge Plausible
    BNY Taps Ripple Prime to Pioneer Programmable Cash for Big Investors

    While the chart still shows some selling pressure, derivatives sentiment has flipped decisively, and that rarely happens without reason. This is not a neutral crowd hoping for direction — it is a packed bus heading north.

    Advertisement

    Why long XRP?

    Partly due to short-side exhaustion. Funding rates are cooling, and the market has digested a month-long altcoin cycle. While Bitcoin consolidates, high-beta assets like XRP are attractive candidates for catch-up plays, especially if the ETF narrative sustains.

    But a ratio of almost 3.2 long/short often suggests local overconfidence or front-running. In the past, there were similar imbalances before XRP's big moves in March 2021 and November 2023.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/11/2026 - 13:37
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.16% of XRP Market Cap Disappears in ETFs, New Shiba Inu Trillionaire Absorbs 1,923,043,775,311 SHIB on Coinbase, 'Perfect Stablecoin Secret' Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    If things keep going the way they are, we might see a rise to somewhere between $2.80 and $3 before the end of the month, as long as the current pace does not slow down around the $2.40 mark.

    For now, it is plain to see that whales are loading up, and they are doing it quickly. If $2.40 cracks, January has a chance of a final run.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:26
    XRP Appears to Be Forming Gravestone Doji, Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 14:35
    Saylor Triggers Bitcoin Nostalgia With 2 Words That Started It All in 2009
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BingX introduces BingX TradFi, expanding access to global financial markets
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:31
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP: $3 by End of January?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:26
    XRP Appears to Be Forming Gravestone Doji, Is It Concerning?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 14:35
    Saylor Triggers Bitcoin Nostalgia With 2 Words That Started It All in 2009
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 11, 2026 - 13:37
    Morning Crypto Report: 1.16% of XRP Market Cap Disappears in ETFs, New Shiba Inu Trillionaire Absorbs 1,923,043,775,311 SHIB on Coinbase, 'Perfect Stablecoin Secret' Unveiled by Vitalik Buterin
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 12:46
    Solana (SOL) Explodes With $8,000,000,000 Open Interest: What's Next?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:31
    Top Binance Traders Now 300% More Bullish on XRP: $3 by End of January?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 15:26
    XRP Appears to Be Forming Gravestone Doji, Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 11, 2026 - 14:35
    Saylor Triggers Bitcoin Nostalgia With 2 Words That Started It All in 2009
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD