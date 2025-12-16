Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Signals Big Shift Ahead

Advertisement

Bitcoin has continued to struggle close to the crucial $90,000 resistance level, but recent on-chain data suggests the leading cryptocurrency might break this resistance soon.

On Tuesday, December 16, Bitcoin exchange flows showed that selling pressure is gradually declining, as investors appear to be moving more tokens out of exchanges.

Bitcoin exchange flows signal positive market shift

According to data provided by a crypto analytics platform, Bitcoin has recorded a decrease of over 5,000 tokens in its overall net inflow across all supported exchanges.

This includes exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and others, as large transaction-tracking platforms have shown multiple large amounts of BTC moving out of these exchanges over the period.

While this marks a mild decline of 1.87% in Bitcoin netflow, it implies that the difference between Bitcoin’s overall exchange inflows and outflows is over 5,000 BTC.

With Bitcoin currently showing a decent increase of 1.43% in its trading price over the last 24 hours, a relative decline in its exchange net inflow has raised more optimism across the broader crypto market, suggesting a sudden shift in investor sentiment.

Notably, the decline in Bitcoin exchange flows stands as a bullish indicator, as it aims to tighten the supply available on crypto exchanges while propelling the leading cryptocurrency toward a bigger price upsurge.

Bitcoin exchange reserve plummets

The negative trend witnessed in Bitcoin’s exchange flow has also expanded to its overall exchange reserve, as the total number of assets sitting on all Bitcoin-supported crypto exchanges has reduced by 0.87% over the last day.

As such, only about $240 billion worth of Bitcoin is available for sale on exchanges. This has coincided with a decent increase in the Bitcoin price, hinting at a major price resurgence ahead.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $87,382 as of writing time, after retesting the $83,000 level during its latest correction.

Thus, the decrease in its exchange flows, coinciding with a sharp increase in its price over the last day, may be the start of the much-anticipated December rally, as investors have shown optimism for a big Bitcoin price move before the end of 2025.