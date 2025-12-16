Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Signals Big Shift Ahead

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 18:27
    Bitcoin has recorded a sharp decrease in its exchange netflow, suggesting increased buy activity among investors, positioning its price for a big upswing soon.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Signals Big Shift Ahead
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has continued to struggle close to the crucial $90,000 resistance level, but recent on-chain data suggests the leading cryptocurrency might break this resistance soon.

    On Tuesday, December 16, Bitcoin exchange flows showed that selling pressure is gradually declining, as investors appear to be moving more tokens out of exchanges.

    Bitcoin exchange flows signal positive market shift

    According to data provided by a crypto analytics platform, Bitcoin has recorded a decrease of over 5,000 tokens in its overall net inflow across all supported exchanges.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?
    Morning Crypto Report: New XRP Pair Goes Live on Binance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Coinbase Listing, Cardano Creator Highlights 'New ADA' Top 100 Achievement
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD

    This includes exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, and others, as large transaction-tracking platforms have shown multiple large amounts of BTC moving out of these exchanges over the period.

    Advertisement

    While this marks a mild decline of 1.87% in Bitcoin netflow, it implies that the difference between Bitcoin’s overall exchange inflows and outflows is over 5,000 BTC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/16/2025 - 14:02
    Don't Be Surprised If Bitcoin Resets to $10,000: Top Bloomberg Expert Reveals 2007 Parallel
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    With Bitcoin currently showing a decent increase of 1.43% in its trading price over the last 24 hours, a relative decline in its exchange net inflow has raised more optimism across the broader crypto market, suggesting a sudden shift in investor sentiment.

    Advertisement

    Notably, the decline in Bitcoin exchange flows stands as a bullish indicator, as it aims to tighten the supply available on crypto exchanges while propelling the leading cryptocurrency toward a bigger price upsurge.

    Bitcoin exchange reserve plummets

    The negative trend witnessed in Bitcoin’s exchange flow has also expanded to its overall exchange reserve, as the total number of assets sitting on all Bitcoin-supported crypto exchanges has reduced by 0.87% over the last day.

    As such, only about $240 billion worth of Bitcoin is available for sale on exchanges. This has coincided with a decent increase in the Bitcoin price, hinting at a major price resurgence ahead.

    According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $87,382 as of writing time, after retesting the $83,000 level during its latest correction.

    Thus, the decrease in its exchange flows, coinciding with a sharp increase in its price over the last day, may be the start of the much-anticipated December rally, as investors have shown optimism for a big Bitcoin price move before the end of 2025.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Coinbase #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Dec 16, 2025 - 19:25
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 18:01
    After Wasting Four Years, SEC Ends Yet Another Crypto Investigastion
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Independent audit verifies gold reserves backing Kyrgyzstan’s USDKG stablecoin
    Unchained Summit Announces Dubai Edition Scheduled for 1st & 2nd May 2026
    BingX celebrates reaching 40m users in 2025 with Beyond the Alpha campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 19:25
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 18:27
    Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Signals Big Shift Ahead
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 18:01
    After Wasting Four Years, SEC Ends Yet Another Crypto Investigastion
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD