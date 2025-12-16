Advertisement
    Don't Be Surprised If Bitcoin Resets to $10,000: Top Bloomberg Expert Reveals 2007 Parallel

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 14:02
    Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Mike McGlone revealed Bitcoin can revisit $10,000 as past, and Michael Saylor will not help the cryptocurrency as already-deployed capital no longer supports the price.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Mike McGlone, a Bloomberg Intelligence strategist, continues to insist that Bitcoin could go back up to $10,000, and his reasoning has nothing to do with belief, messaging or loyalty to the asset. At the end of the day, it is all about who has already bought, when that money came in and who is left to buy at current levels, according to McGlone.

    Bitcoin traded near $10,000 in 2020. That was when Michael Saylor and a small group of companies began buying in bulk. Their purchases mattered because they absorbed supply and pushed the price higher. As Bitcoin rose, more buyers joined later, lifting price further without needing new demand.

    The next boost came from spot Bitcoin ETFs. They opened Wall Street access and allowed large amounts of money to enter directly. That wave did its job. It added demand and supported higher prices. But that money is already in the market.

    Article image
    Source: Mike McGlone

    That is where the situation changes, argues McGlone. The same buyers already hold Bitcoin. ETF inflows slowed after launch. Companies did not keep adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Early holders still control a large share of the supply and sit on big unrealized gains, which creates selling pressure when price weakens.

    Disruption

    At the same time, investors have many more options than before. CoinMarketCap now lists about 28 million cryptocurrencies, compared with a whopping one in 2009. Capital no longer flows into Bitcoin automatically. It spreads across thousands of competing assets.

