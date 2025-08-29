Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on $47 Million USDT Freeze

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 15:15
    Binance CEO Richard Teng confirms $47 million freeze as world's biggest crypto exchange eyes US pathway
    Advertisement
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on $47 Million USDT Freeze
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance CEO Richard Teng confirmed that the exchange froze nearly $50 million in cryptocurrency tied to so-called "pig butchering" scams. The operation, which included law enforcement in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), Chainalysis and stablecoin issuers, successfully prevented as much as $47 million from being cashed out.

    Advertisement

    This is one of the largest fraud crackdowns of the year. Pig butchering scams typically target unsuspecting victims over weeks or months, slowly building trust through online communication before pressuring them to invest in fake platforms.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 10:46
    Binance's CZ Breaks Silence on DEX vs. CEX Rivalry, Picks Future Winner
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Is The Future of S&P 500: Former Coinbase's Top Exec
    Was Satoshi Nakamoto Really Hal Finney? Old Photo Reignites Bitcoin's Biggest Mystery
    Breaking: Binance Halts Futures Trading
    Raoul Pal: XRP Undergoing 'Full Porting' Process

    Once deposits are made, the funds are shuffled through multiple layers of wallets to obscure their origin.

    Advertisement

    In this case, Chainalysis traced dozens of transfers into consolidation wallets and then into five addresses holding approximately $47 million in USDT. In June, authorities moved decisively to freeze those assets, preventing their conversion into fiat currency.

    Binance goes official

    Interestingly, just last week, Binance joined CoinbaseRipple and others in launching the Beacon network, a real-time system that tracks and blocks stolen cryptocurrency across the industry.

    The development comes alongside the CFTC's review of rules allowing U.S. trading on offshore platforms. By working closely with authorities and showing its ability to disrupt scams, Binance now appears less isolated from U.S. regulations, potentially allowing American users access not only to Binance.US but also to the global exchange.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/29/2025 - 06:51
    Breaking: Binance Halts Futures Trading
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Binance is using this case as evidence of its deeper cooperation with global partners. According to Teng, this effort clearly demonstrates how public-private partnerships can protect users and disrupt increasingly advanced fraud schemes operating on a worldwide scale.

    #Binance #Cryptocurrency Scam #Scam Alert
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:53
    Solana to $300? Historical Trends Back Bullish Price Breakout
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:30
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 15:15
    Binance CEO Breaks Silence on $47 Million USDT Freeze
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:53
    Solana to $300? Historical Trends Back Bullish Price Breakout
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 29, 2025 - 14:30
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 29
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all