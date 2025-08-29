Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance's CZ Breaks Silence on DEX vs. CEX Rivalry, Picks Future Winner

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 10:46
    CZ picks top crypto innovations poised for major future breakthroughs
    Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Breaks Silence on DEX vs. CEX Rivalry, Picks Future Winner
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, former CEO of Binance, has dropped a stunning prediction about the future of decentralized exchanges (DEX) in relation to centralized exchanges (CEX). CZ, who spoke at the BNBDay event in Tokyo, strongly believes that decentralized trading and artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools will dominate the finance sector.

    Advertisement

    CZ sees AI integration and RWA tokenization as game-changers

    Zhao maintained that decentralized exchanges could one day process more trading volume in the crypto space than centralized exchanges. He suggested that centralized exchanges currently dominate the sector because of their faster transactions, user-friendly setup and more liquidity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 12:58
    Binance's CZ Warns: ‘It Will Happen With Or Without You’
    ByYuri Molchan

    However, with the support of AI integration in blockchain, the Binance founder predicts the possibility that DEXes will gain traction over centralized exchanges. He insists that the next big breakthroughs are likely going to come from blockchain and AI integration.

    CZ noted that tools like AI-driven trading agents or AI playing a significant role in securing blockchains could become the next big thing in the crypto sector. Additionally, he noted that real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoins also hold great potential.

    The former Binance CEO highlighted the huge potential in these areas but identified regulation as a major hurdle to overcome.

    Other challenges include Know Your Customer (KYC) and liquidity concerns. He hinted that BNB Chain is heavily investing in supporting RWA and collaborating with builders within the ecosystem due to the high potential therein.

    Zhao advocates ethical AI use

    Changpeng Zhao has always indicated interest in the intersection between AI and crypto. He believes the technology should be used responsibly, with stakeholders committed to ethical usage. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 18:04
    BNB Hits New ATH. Is CZ Now Richer Than Bill Gates?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    He discouraged the competitive use of AI to "outdo anyone," as such could be a dangerous path to take.

    Despite these potential dangers, CZ has always advocated embracing change, particularly in the trajectory of development in the cryptocurrency industry. According to him, it is good to embrace change and ride with it, as is certain to happen.

    #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 10:24
    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem: '5-10 Bitcoin Getting to Be Life-Changing Money Fast’
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 8:51
    Mysterious 21,603 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Community: ‘Something Definitely Cooking’
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 10:46
    Binance's CZ Breaks Silence on DEX vs. CEX Rivalry, Picks Future Winner
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 10:24
    Bitcoin Pioneer Charlie Shrem: '5-10 Bitcoin Getting to Be Life-Changing Money Fast’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 29, 2025 - 8:51
    Mysterious 21,603 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Community: ‘Something Definitely Cooking’
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all