Binance's CZ Breaks Silence on DEX vs. CEX Rivalry, Picks Future Winner

Changpeng "CZ" Zhao , former CEO of Binance, has dropped a stunning prediction about the future of decentralized exchanges (DEX) in relation to centralized exchanges (CEX). CZ, who spoke at the BNBDay event in Tokyo, strongly believes that decentralized trading and artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools will dominate the finance sector.

CZ sees AI integration and RWA tokenization as game-changers

Zhao maintained that decentralized exchanges could one day process more trading volume in the crypto space than centralized exchanges. He suggested that centralized exchanges currently dominate the sector because of their faster transactions, user-friendly setup and more liquidity.

However, with the support of AI integration in blockchain, the Binance founder predicts the possibility that DEXes will gain traction over centralized exchanges. He insists that the next big breakthroughs are likely going to come from blockchain and AI integration.

At the BNBDay event in Tokyo, CZ stated that if he were 20 years younger, he would build a simple AI trading agent and a privacy-focused perpetual DEX, and believes DEX trading volume could surpass CEX in the future. He also mentioned that the next breakthroughs could come from… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 29, 2025

CZ noted that tools like AI-driven trading agents or AI playing a significant role in securing blockchains could become the next big thing in the crypto sector. Additionally, he noted that real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoins also hold great potential.

The former Binance CEO highlighted the huge potential in these areas but identified regulation as a major hurdle to overcome.

Other challenges include Know Your Customer (KYC) and liquidity concerns. He hinted that BNB Chain is heavily investing in supporting RWA and collaborating with builders within the ecosystem due to the high potential therein.

Zhao advocates ethical AI use

Changpeng Zhao has always indicated interest in the intersection between AI and crypto. He believes the technology should be used responsibly, with stakeholders committed to ethical usage.

He discouraged the competitive use of AI to "outdo anyone," as such could be a dangerous path to take.