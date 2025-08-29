Advertisement
    Breaking: Binance Halts Futures Trading

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 6:51
    Cryptocurrency giant Binance has halted futures trading
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced earlier this Friday that it had halted futures trading. 

    "All futures trading is temporarily unavailable. Our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible," the trading titan said. 

    Binance's team is currently working on fixing the problem, and it remains unclear what particular issue forced the exchange to halt trading.   

    Futures trading giant 

    Binance, of course, is known as the leading derivatives trading platform in the world, accounting for more than half of global volume. 

    Other key players include OKX, Bitget, and Chicago-based futures trading behemoth CME Group, which offers regulated futures for Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and other leading cryptocurrencies. 

    According to data provided by analytics platform CoinGlass, Binance ranks in second place in terms of Bitcoin futures open interest, with $14.3 billion (behind only CME Group with $16.08 billion).  

    Update (7:21 a.m. UTC): Binance has clarified that the issue affecting futures trading has already been solved. "All futures trading is now fully operational," the exchange clarified. 

