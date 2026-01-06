Bitcoin (BTC) Price: VanEck's Proprietary 'Buy' Signal Triggered

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Technical and sentiment indicators for the broader crypto market are flashing their most significant bullish signals in months. The grueling "capitulation phase" of late 2025 has likely exhausted itself.

Martin Leinweber, Digital Asset Product Strategist at MarketVector (a VanEck company), announced Monday that the MarketVector Crypto Heat Index has triggered a "Buy" signal for the first time since early April. The timing is notable as the April 2025 signal successfully "bottom-ticked" a major market correction that was mainly caused by the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China.

The index identifies tactical entry points by measuring market "temperature" across three zones: undervalued (0–25%), neutral (25–75%), and overheated (75–100%).

It is currently at 16.8%, placing it firmly in the "Undervalued" zone (0–25%).

The signal occurred as the 20-day SMA of the index crossed above its 50-day SMA while in this undervalued territory.

Historically, "Buy" signals from this index have preceded a median 20.4% return over 90 days and a 76.7% return over one year for Bitcoin.

Readying for six figures?

As reported by U.Today, legendary technical analyst John Bollinger believes Bitcoin (BTC) is teetering on a critical "make-it-or-break-it" edge.

The trader recently identified a "near-perfect base" that could launch the asset to six figures.

A potential breakout could take Bitcoin to $100,000 and beyond, according to Bollinger.

The top cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $93,662 after giving up some gains.